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Paul Mooney
paul.mooney@odt.co.nz
Latest
National
July 17
Kiwi rower fled US police, hid in a bush
A top Kiwi rower who was arrested in the US after a post-regatta celebration bolted from police and then hid in a bush, official documents say.
News
June 22
Trump says key Iran nuclear sites 'obliterated' by strikes
US forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites in a "very successful attack," President Donald Trump said, adding that Tehran's nuclear programme had been "obliterated".
National
April 21
Labour questions National donors on fast-track list
Labour is warning that allowing just three ministers the last word on fast-tracking infrastructure projects opens them up to accusations of bias, especially when political donations might muddy the waters.
Football
November 23
Japan stun Germany at World Cup
Late goals by substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano have given Japan an incredible 2-1 comeback victory over Germany in the World Cup.
Australia
November 27
Huge rain dump hammers Sydney
One person has died, two police officers have been injured and almost 100 flights cancelled as Sydney copped a month's worth of rain within hours.
National
April 14
Man dies after fight with son
A man is dead after a fight with his son in the Taranaki town of Inglewood last night.
Cricket
January 19
England go 2-0 up over Aussies
England's top order fired in unison to give them a four-wicket win in the second one-day international against Australia on Friday.
National
September 30
One dead in Waikato crash
A person is dead and another injured after a car hit a tree near Mercer, in the Waikato.
National
May 25
Scepticism over Budget funds for schools
The Education Minister says this year's Budget has delivered the largest injection of money into education since National took office in 2008, but Otago school leaders are sceptical.
National
August 8
North Island bears brunt of wild weather
Civil defence staff are heading to homes cut off by snow in the Hawke's Bay hill country in the wake of the wintry blast over the weekend.
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