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Paul Mooney
paul.mooney@odt.co.nz

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NationalJuly 17

Kiwi rower fled US police, hid in a bush

A top Kiwi rower who was arrested in the US after a post-regatta celebration bolted from police and then hid in a bush, official documents say.
Kiwi rower fled US police, hid in a bush
Kiwi rower fled US police, hid in a bush
NewsJune 22

Trump says key Iran nuclear sites 'obliterated' by strikes

US forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites in a "very successful attack," President Donald Trump said, adding that Tehran's nuclear programme had been "obliterated".
Trump says key Iran nuclear sites 'obliterated' by strikes
Trump says key Iran nuclear sites 'obliterated' by strikes
NationalApril 21

Labour questions National donors on fast-track list

Labour is warning that allowing just three ministers the last word on fast-tracking infrastructure projects opens them up to accusations of bias, especially when political donations might muddy the waters.
Labour questions National donors on fast-track list
Labour questions National donors on fast-track list
FootballNovember 23

Japan stun Germany at World Cup

Late goals by substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano have given Japan an incredible 2-1 comeback victory over Germany in the World Cup.
Japan stun Germany at World Cup
Japan stun Germany at World Cup
AustraliaNovember 27

Huge rain dump hammers Sydney

One person has died, two police officers have been injured and almost 100 flights cancelled as Sydney copped a month's worth of rain within hours.
NationalApril 14

Man dies after fight with son

A man is dead after a fight with his son in the Taranaki town of Inglewood last night.
CricketJanuary 19

England go 2-0 up over Aussies

England's top order fired in unison to give them a four-wicket win in the second one-day international against Australia on Friday.
England go 2-0 up over Aussies
England go 2-0 up over Aussies
NationalSeptember 30

One dead in Waikato crash

A person is dead and another injured after a car hit a tree near Mercer, in the Waikato.
NationalMay 25

Scepticism over Budget funds for schools

The Education Minister says this year's Budget has delivered the largest injection of money into education since National took office in 2008, but Otago school leaders are sceptical.
Scepticism over Budget funds for schools
Scepticism over Budget funds for schools
NationalAugust 8

North Island bears brunt of wild weather

Civil defence staff are heading to homes cut off by snow in the Hawke's Bay hill country in the wake of the wintry blast over the weekend.