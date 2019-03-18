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Paul on the Peninsula
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NewsMarch 18

Dunedin Town Belt Traverse 2019

It's time to get your walking shoes on again and explore one of Dunedin’s great natural and historical landscapes.
NewsApril 5

Dunedin Town Belt Traverse

The Town Belt Traverse is an 8.2 km walk through the Town Belt from the Southern cemetery finishing at Woodhaugh Gardens on Sunday, April 23.
Dunedin Town Belt Traverse
Dunedin Town Belt Traverse