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popey@xtra.co.nz
Latest
News
March 18
Dunedin Town Belt Traverse 2019
It's time to get your walking shoes on again and explore one of Dunedin’s great natural and historical landscapes.
News
April 5
Dunedin Town Belt Traverse
The Town Belt Traverse is an 8.2 km walk through the Town Belt from the Southern cemetery finishing at Woodhaugh Gardens on Sunday, April 23.