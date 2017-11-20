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Paul Taylor
paul.taylor+1@scene.co.nz

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QueenstownNovember 20

On the buses: all go in race against clock

Hundreds of Queenstown residents yesterday embraced the long-awaited Orbus $2 network across the Wakatipu, which is free for the first week.
On the buses: all go in race against clock
On the buses: all go in race against clock