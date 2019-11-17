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Paul Taylor
paul.taylor@alliedpress.co.nz

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QueenstownNovember 17

Plenty of support for brief appearances

Nine Wakatipu Rugby Club players received the loudest cheer of the day at the Queenstown International Marathon as they crossed the line in their Speedos.
Plenty of support for brief appearances
Plenty of support for brief appearances
SportNovember 17

Ideal running conditions for 'spectacular' race

Dunedin-based Australian runner Margie Campbell won the women's title at the Queenstown International Marathon on Saturday.
Ideal running conditions for 'spectacular' race
Ideal running conditions for 'spectacular' race
QueenstownNovember 16

Speedo runners receive loudest cheer

Nine Wakatipu Rugby Club players received the loudest cheer of the day at the Queenstown International Marathon as they crossed the line in their speedos.
Speedo runners receive loudest cheer
Speedo runners receive loudest cheer
QueenstownNovember 15

Dunedin women take top spots at marathon

Dunedin runner Margie Campbell was the quickest female, finishing in 2:55.03, ahead of fellow Dunedinite Sonya Cameron, 3:10.31.
Dunedin women take top spots at marathon
Dunedin women take top spots at marathon
QueenstownNovember 13

Arrest after alleged headbutting at Queenstown bar

Queenstown Police have charged a 27-year-old local man over an alleged vicious assault which left the victim needing surgery for a fractured eye socket.
QueenstownNovember 8

Pilot's appeal of crash conviction dismissed

A commercial pilot who failed to de-ice the wings of a light aircraft which crashed at Queenstown Airport has had an appeal dismissed.
Pilot's appeal of crash conviction dismissed
Pilot's appeal of crash conviction dismissed
QueenstownNovember 3

Girl flown to Chch Hospital after balcony fall

A young girl who fell from a Queenstown hotel balcony on Saturday afternoon has been flown to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate to serious condition.
Girl flown to Chch Hospital after balcony fall
Girl flown to Chch Hospital after balcony fall
QueenstownNovember 2

Girl seriously hurt in fall from Queenstown hotel balcony

A young girl has sustained serious injuries in a fall from a hotel balcony in Queenstown this afternoon.
Girl seriously hurt in fall from Queenstown hotel balcony
Girl seriously hurt in fall from Queenstown hotel balcony
QueenstownOctober 29

Raids target Queenstown's 'hidden economy'

The taxman raided three high-risk hospitality businesses in Queenstown and made unannounced visits to six others, targeting unrecorded wages and cash sales.
Raids target Queenstown's 'hidden economy'
Raids target Queenstown's 'hidden economy'
QueenstownOctober 24

Manual recount in court on Wednesday

A manual recount for the sixth Wakatipu ward seat around the Queenstown Lakes District Council table will be held next Wednesday.
Manual recount in court on Wednesday
Manual recount in court on Wednesday