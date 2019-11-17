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Latest
Queenstown
November 17
Plenty of support for brief appearances
Nine Wakatipu Rugby Club players received the loudest cheer of the day at the Queenstown International Marathon as they crossed the line in their Speedos.
Sport
November 17
Ideal running conditions for 'spectacular' race
Dunedin-based Australian runner Margie Campbell won the women's title at the Queenstown International Marathon on Saturday.
Queenstown
November 16
Speedo runners receive loudest cheer
Nine Wakatipu Rugby Club players received the loudest cheer of the day at the Queenstown International Marathon as they crossed the line in their speedos.
Queenstown
November 15
Dunedin women take top spots at marathon
Dunedin runner Margie Campbell was the quickest female, finishing in 2:55.03, ahead of fellow Dunedinite Sonya Cameron, 3:10.31.
Queenstown
November 13
Arrest after alleged headbutting at Queenstown bar
Queenstown Police have charged a 27-year-old local man over an alleged vicious assault which left the victim needing surgery for a fractured eye socket.
Queenstown
November 8
Pilot's appeal of crash conviction dismissed
A commercial pilot who failed to de-ice the wings of a light aircraft which crashed at Queenstown Airport has had an appeal dismissed.
Queenstown
November 3
Girl flown to Chch Hospital after balcony fall
A young girl who fell from a Queenstown hotel balcony on Saturday afternoon has been flown to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate to serious condition.
Queenstown
November 2
Girl seriously hurt in fall from Queenstown hotel balcony
A young girl has sustained serious injuries in a fall from a hotel balcony in Queenstown this afternoon.
Queenstown
October 29
Raids target Queenstown's 'hidden economy'
The taxman raided three high-risk hospitality businesses in Queenstown and made unannounced visits to six others, targeting unrecorded wages and cash sales.
Queenstown
October 24
Manual recount in court on Wednesday
A manual recount for the sixth Wakatipu ward seat around the Queenstown Lakes District Council table will be held next Wednesday.
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