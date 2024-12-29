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Pene Spencer
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Latest
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Opinion
December 29
Fascist rhetoric, tactics drawing improbable admirers
Alternativ fur Deutschland (AfD) means The Alternative for Germany, and the alternative on offer is fascism.
Sport
April 14
Black Sticks women take series 1-0
The Black Sticks women coughed up a 1-0 lead over Japan at the National Hockey Centre in Auckland on Saturday night, but redeemed themselves yesterday with a 2-1 win to take the two-test series 1-0.
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Rugby
May 7
Defence key as Taieri remains unbeaten
Taieri has claimed the Speight’s Cup courtesy of a 26-10 win against Southern at Peter Johnstone Park.