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Peter Donaldson
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Latest
Motorsport
January 14
Rider challenging for honours
A year ago at Levels Raceway in Timaru, Dale Finch was a midfield runner, finding his way in his first season of motorcycle road racing, in awe of anyone who finished ahead of him.
Motorsport
January 3
Lady worries supersport boys
There is a strong southern challenge going into this weekend's first round of the New Zealand Supersport 600 Championship and it's headed by Kiwi fast lady Avalon Biddle.
Entertainment
August 23
Overlooked, Dambusters slipped below radar
It was little wonder the Dambusters unit carried the gruesome tag ''the suicide squadron''. Of the 133 airmen who set out on the raid on the three Ruhr dams in 1943, just 73 returned.
Entertainment
September 5
Insider's view of the 1980s motorsport business
Allan Scott knows how to lay out a motorsport smorgasbord.
Entertainment
June 6
Spy story inspired by true tale
When the book's titled Red Joan and main character grandmother Joan Stanley is visited by UK security forces on page 5, a reader pretty much knows how the plot will pan out.
Travel
July 26
All at sea
With its non-tidal waters, gentle breezes and myriad sun-bleached islands, the Ionian Sea is just about the perfect casting off point for a couple of novice yachties on a flotilla holiday. Peter Donaldson explains.
Dunedin
May 20
Scooting over the alps
Next Saturday, at a time most people are tucked up in bed, Peter Donaldson will be leaving Christchurch on a commuter scooter, hoping to reach Hokitika before the sun sets.
Sport
July 4
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 113
Hayden Meikle counts down the 150 greatest moments in Otago sport. No 113: Ireland wins Isle of Man (1982)
Dunedin
February 24
Dream for Dandie Dinmont's future a labour of love
The Mix
December 30
Awash with yachts
It was a life-changing invitation - to sail "anywhere that was warm, had plenty of beer, and the girls didn't wear very much". Peter Donaldson learns more about Barrie Neilson's remarkable journey.
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