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Peter Donaldson
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MotorsportJanuary 14

Rider challenging for honours

A year ago at Levels Raceway in Timaru, Dale Finch was a midfield runner, finding his way in his first season of motorcycle road racing, in awe of anyone who finished ahead of him.
Rider challenging for honours
Rider challenging for honours
MotorsportJanuary 3

Lady worries supersport boys

There is a strong southern challenge going into this weekend's first round of the New Zealand Supersport 600 Championship and it's headed by Kiwi fast lady Avalon Biddle.
Lady worries supersport boys
Lady worries supersport boys
EntertainmentAugust 23

Overlooked, Dambusters slipped below radar

It was little wonder the Dambusters unit carried the gruesome tag ''the suicide squadron''. Of the 133 airmen who set out on the raid on the three Ruhr dams in 1943, just 73 returned.
Overlooked, Dambusters slipped below radar
Overlooked, Dambusters slipped below radar
EntertainmentSeptember 5

Insider's view of the 1980s motorsport business

Allan Scott knows how to lay out a motorsport smorgasbord.
Insider's view of the 1980s motorsport business
Insider's view of the 1980s motorsport business
EntertainmentJune 6

Spy story inspired by true tale

When the book's titled Red Joan and main character grandmother Joan Stanley is visited by UK security forces on page 5, a reader pretty much knows how the plot will pan out.
Spy story inspired by true tale
Spy story inspired by true tale
TravelJuly 26

All at sea

With its non-tidal waters, gentle breezes and myriad sun-bleached islands, the Ionian Sea is just about the perfect casting off point for a couple of novice yachties on a flotilla holiday. Peter Donaldson explains.
DunedinMay 20

Scooting over the alps

Next Saturday, at a time most people are tucked up in bed, Peter Donaldson will be leaving Christchurch on a commuter scooter, hoping to reach Hokitika before the sun sets.
Scooting over the alps
Scooting over the alps
SportJuly 4

Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 113

Hayden Meikle counts down the 150 greatest moments in Otago sport. No 113: Ireland wins Isle of Man (1982)
DunedinFebruary 24

Dream for Dandie Dinmont's future a labour of love

Dream for Dandie Dinmont's future a labour of love
Dream for Dandie Dinmont's future a labour of love
The MixDecember 30

Awash with yachts

It was a life-changing invitation - to sail &quot;anywhere that was warm, had plenty of beer, and the girls didn't wear very much&quot;. Peter Donaldson learns more about Barrie Neilson's remarkable journey.
Awash with yachts
Awash with yachts