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Peter Dowden
odtpix@odt.co.nz
Latest
The Mix
May 30
Taking the high road
Ever wished you could drive from the north of Dunedin directly to Kaikorai Valley? Peter Dowden explores the highway link proposed in the 1970s.
Dunedin
February 18
Smooth sailing
George Murray, 8, of Oamaru, steers a Hansa accessible sailing dinghy with volunteer Robbie Bevin, of Sailability Otago, at the Broad Bay Boating Club on Saturday.
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Life & Style
January 4
How to replace your broken window
In the rules of backyard cricket, if you score a six you have to go and recover the ball.
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Entertainment
September 17
Branagh gets into the spirit
Christine Powley reviews A Haunting in Venice.
Southland
August 17
School on the ball thanks to foundation
Having provided thousands of healthy lunches to schools throughout Invercargill, Pita Pit has also donated 50 sports balls to Ascot Community School.
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Life & Style
January 6
Conspiracy therapy: the end ... or is it?
And so we come to the end of a study of conspiracy theory theory.
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Life & Style
January 4
Conspiracy therapy: a conspiracy of conspirators
Alternative facts specialist Peter Dowden investigates conspiracy theories.
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Life & Style
January 3
Conspiracy therapy: the electric car
Alternative facts specialist Peter Dowden investigates the electric car.
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Life & Style
January 2
Conspiracy therapy: black helicopters
Leonardo da Vinci drew his "aerial screw" design, a sort of upside-down post-hole digger, about 1487 AD.
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Life & Style
January 1
Conspiracy therapy: 'chemitrails'
The main ingredient of so-called "chemtrails" is dihydrogen monoxide, and we all know that anything with "monoxide" in it can kill, right?
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