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Peter Dowden
odtpix@odt.co.nz

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The MixMay 30

Taking the high road

Ever wished you could drive from the north of Dunedin directly to Kaikorai Valley? Peter Dowden explores the highway link proposed in the 1970s.
DunedinFebruary 18

Smooth sailing

George Murray, 8, of Oamaru, steers a Hansa accessible sailing dinghy with volunteer Robbie Bevin, of Sailability Otago, at the Broad Bay Boating Club on Saturday.
Smooth sailing
Smooth sailing
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Life & StyleJanuary 4

How to replace your broken window

In the rules of backyard cricket, if you score a six you have to go and recover the ball.
How to replace your broken window
How to replace your broken window
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EntertainmentSeptember 17

Branagh gets into the spirit

Christine Powley reviews A Haunting in Venice.
Branagh gets into the spirit
Branagh gets into the spirit
SouthlandAugust 17

School on the ball thanks to foundation

Having provided thousands of healthy lunches to schools throughout Invercargill, Pita Pit has also donated 50 sports balls to Ascot Community School.
School on the ball thanks to foundation
School on the ball thanks to foundation
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Life & StyleJanuary 6

Conspiracy therapy: the end ... or is it?

And so we come to the end of a study of conspiracy theory theory.
Conspiracy therapy: the end ... or is it?
Conspiracy therapy: the end ... or is it?
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Life & StyleJanuary 4

Conspiracy therapy: a conspiracy of conspirators

Alternative facts specialist Peter Dowden investigates conspiracy theories.
Conspiracy therapy: a conspiracy of conspirators
Conspiracy therapy: a conspiracy of conspirators
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Life & StyleJanuary 3

Conspiracy therapy: the electric car

Alternative facts specialist Peter Dowden investigates the electric car.
Conspiracy therapy: the electric car
Conspiracy therapy: the electric car
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Life & StyleJanuary 2

Conspiracy therapy: black helicopters

Leonardo da Vinci drew his "aerial screw" design, a sort of upside-down post-hole digger, about 1487 AD.
Conspiracy therapy: black helicopters
Conspiracy therapy: black helicopters
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Life & StyleJanuary 1

Conspiracy therapy: 'chemitrails'

The main ingredient of so-called "chemtrails" is dihydrogen monoxide, and we all know that anything with "monoxide" in it can kill, right?
Conspiracy therapy: 'chemitrails'
Conspiracy therapy: 'chemitrails'