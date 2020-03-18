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Peter Lyons
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OpinionMarch 18

Provision of debt relief could avert rapid slump

New Zealand’s economic emergency package is too cumbersome and  slow, writes  Peter Lyons.
Provision of debt relief could avert rapid slump
Provision of debt relief could avert rapid slump
OpinionSeptember 28

World fearful of China sideswipe

Peter Lyons explains global economics for fun-loving petrolheads.
OpinionAugust 4

Dogma blind to power imbalances

The effect on unemployment of increasing the minimum wage is most uncertain, writes Peter Lyons.
Dogma blind to power imbalances
Dogma blind to power imbalances
OpinionMay 19

Investment guru? There's no such thing

Peter Lyons, from his classroom's perspective, outlines lessons on investing.
OpinionOctober 23

A cost we must address

Peter Lyons examines the cost-of-living conundrum.
A cost we must address
A cost we must address
OpinionJuly 3

Finance firm heads: admit your failings

The finance company debacle is an incredibly sad indictment of some leading figures in our society, writes Peter Lyons.
OpinionApril 3

Southland shock should be mitigated

Peter Lyons looks at the issues facing the Government over the Tiwai aluminium smelter.
Southland shock should be mitigated
Southland shock should be mitigated
OpinionDecember 5

System held together by workers' goodwill

Peter Lyons writes in praise of the public service.
OpinionNovember 4

Questioning, challenge critical to our progress

Peter Lyons writes in praise of critical thinkers.
OpinionAugust 12

Why monetary policy, low interest rates failing

Peter Lyons asks where the economic recovery is coming from.