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Peter Lyons
peter.lyons@mailhost
Latest
Opinion
March 18
Provision of debt relief could avert rapid slump
New Zealand’s economic emergency package is too cumbersome and slow, writes Peter Lyons.
Opinion
September 28
World fearful of China sideswipe
Peter Lyons explains global economics for fun-loving petrolheads.
Opinion
August 4
Dogma blind to power imbalances
The effect on unemployment of increasing the minimum wage is most uncertain, writes Peter Lyons.
Opinion
May 19
Investment guru? There's no such thing
Peter Lyons, from his classroom's perspective, outlines lessons on investing.
Opinion
October 23
A cost we must address
Peter Lyons examines the cost-of-living conundrum.
Opinion
July 3
Finance firm heads: admit your failings
The finance company debacle is an incredibly sad indictment of some leading figures in our society, writes Peter Lyons.
Opinion
April 3
Southland shock should be mitigated
Peter Lyons looks at the issues facing the Government over the Tiwai aluminium smelter.
Opinion
December 5
System held together by workers' goodwill
Peter Lyons writes in praise of the public service.
Opinion
November 4
Questioning, challenge critical to our progress
Peter Lyons writes in praise of critical thinkers.
Opinion
August 12
Why monetary policy, low interest rates failing
Peter Lyons asks where the economic recovery is coming from.
View more