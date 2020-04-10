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Peter McIntosh
peter.mcintosh@odt.co.nz

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DunedinApril 10

Essential workers ensure captive birds do not go hungry

The birds at the aviary, including a kaka, pictured enjoying fresh apple, are being fed every day by staff because it is deemed to be an essential service.
Essential workers ensure captive birds do not go hungry
Essential workers ensure captive birds do not go hungry
DunedinApril 18

Clearing the way

A Downer contractor water-blasts the spillway at the Ross Creek Reservoir yesterday.
Clearing the way
Clearing the way
DunedinFebruary 4

Brighton's annual hunt for the big one

The Brighton Club's 23rd annual fishing competition will be held on Friday.
Brighton's annual hunt for the big one
Brighton's annual hunt for the big one
NewsDecember 29

Peter McIntosh's photos of the year

ODT photographer Peter McIntosh shares his favourite shots of 2014.  
BusinessApril 1

LVR 'working well' as housing market slows

The Reserve Bank's intervention in the New Zealand's housing market is set to continue, as banks comply with the new loan restrictions and the loan-to-value ratio (LVR) is ''working well overall'' to cool the housing market, the central bank says.
LVR 'working well' as housing market slows
LVR 'working well' as housing market slows
NewsJanuary 3

Snaps of the year: Peter McIntosh

ODT photographer Peter McIntosh shares his favourite snaps for 2013.
DunedinOctober 6

Passionate about preserving gasworks

Celebrated Coromandel potter and clay artist Barry Brickell is delighted to be back in Dunedin and his passion for various kilns, fires and gasworks is undimmed.
Passionate about preserving gasworks
Passionate about preserving gasworks
DunedinApril 30

A 'deliberative' approach

Canadian scholar Prof Michael Burgess, has highlighted the ways in which a ''deliberative engagement'' approach can help build greater community trust over the use of powerful new technologies.
A 'deliberative' approach
A 'deliberative' approach
FootballFebruary 26

Football: Chance to 'sharpen focus' on game

The resignation of Ricki Herbert from the Phoenix can only benefit the national side, the boss of New Zealand Football believes.
Football: Chance to 'sharpen focus' on game
Football: Chance to 'sharpen focus' on game
DunedinDecember 7

Jandal-wearers to pound the streets

Jandals, thongs, flip-flops ... Call them what you will, but they will be marching out in force today in a promotion to encourage people to wear jandals to show support for surf life-savers.