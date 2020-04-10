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Peter McIntosh
peter.mcintosh@odt.co.nz
Latest
Dunedin
April 10
Essential workers ensure captive birds do not go hungry
The birds at the aviary, including a kaka, pictured enjoying fresh apple, are being fed every day by staff because it is deemed to be an essential service.
Dunedin
April 18
Clearing the way
A Downer contractor water-blasts the spillway at the Ross Creek Reservoir yesterday.
Dunedin
February 4
Brighton's annual hunt for the big one
The Brighton Club's 23rd annual fishing competition will be held on Friday.
News
December 29
Peter McIntosh's photos of the year
ODT photographer Peter McIntosh shares his favourite shots of 2014.
Business
April 1
LVR 'working well' as housing market slows
The Reserve Bank's intervention in the New Zealand's housing market is set to continue, as banks comply with the new loan restrictions and the loan-to-value ratio (LVR) is ''working well overall'' to cool the housing market, the central bank says.
News
January 3
Snaps of the year: Peter McIntosh
ODT photographer Peter McIntosh shares his favourite snaps for 2013.
Dunedin
October 6
Passionate about preserving gasworks
Celebrated Coromandel potter and clay artist Barry Brickell is delighted to be back in Dunedin and his passion for various kilns, fires and gasworks is undimmed.
Dunedin
April 30
A 'deliberative' approach
Canadian scholar Prof Michael Burgess, has highlighted the ways in which a ''deliberative engagement'' approach can help build greater community trust over the use of powerful new technologies.
Football
February 26
Football: Chance to 'sharpen focus' on game
The resignation of Ricki Herbert from the Phoenix can only benefit the national side, the boss of New Zealand Football believes.
Dunedin
December 7
Jandal-wearers to pound the streets
Jandals, thongs, flip-flops ... Call them what you will, but they will be marching out in force today in a promotion to encourage people to wear jandals to show support for surf life-savers.
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