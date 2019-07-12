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Phil Ker
phil.ker@op.ac.nz

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DunedinJuly 12

Let's run with the truth and get it right

As a Cabinet decision about the future of the vocational education sector in New Zealand looms, Otago Polytechnic CEO Phil Ker urges the coalition Government to respect some fundamental truths.
Let's run with the truth and get it right
Let's run with the truth and get it right