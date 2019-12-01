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Philip Somerville
philip.somerville@odt.co.nz

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TravelDecember 1

A muddy beauty

Mud, mud, glorious mud. Philip Somerville joins Dunedin friends Jeff Cleugh and Geoff Plunket to tackle the notorious Northwest Circuit of Stewart Island/Rakiura. 
A muddy beauty
A muddy beauty
DunedinFebruary 1

Photographer’s flying visit

Splendid southern scenes are set to star in international paragliding magazines and advertisements.
Photographer’s flying visit
Photographer’s flying visit
NationalOctober 27

First skiers descend dangerous face of Aoraki

News has emerged of the first ski descent of the precipitous Caroline Face of Aoraki/Mt Cook.
First skiers descend dangerous face of Aoraki
First skiers descend dangerous face of Aoraki
EntertainmentNovember 6

Whites tinged with black in sharply written mystery

A book ostensibly about sport contains much more, writes Philip Somerville.
Whites tinged with black in sharply written mystery
Whites tinged with black in sharply written mystery
TravelNovember 30

Echoes of Lhasa's past

The traditional flavour of Lhasa and its Tibetan Buddhist heart have been diluted but not entirely lost, writes Philip Somerville.
TravelNovember 3

Oh for more time to tarry

While West Coast coal mining might be suffering, tourism is flourishing. Philip Somerville samples several of the Coast's visitor attractions.
The MixNovember 3

On the mountain tracks

You haven't done Arthur's Pass until you have done it by train, Philip Somerville discovers.
TravelSeptember 28

Ruff and the smooth

Walking the dogs is something else entirely in Naseby, Philip Somerville reports.
The MixSeptember 16

A trip down Memory Lane

Writer and Otago Daily Times ''Memory Lane'' columnist Gordon Parry has decided to pull up stumps after nearly 70 years in the public eye. Philip Somerville reports on a ''thorough gentleman'' who believes you should play with a straight bat.
The MixDecember 27

Big Hut for all seasons

Philip Somerville revisits Big Hut in the Rock and Pillar Range, the closest mountains to Dunedin with a true alpine environment.