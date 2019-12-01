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Philip Somerville
philip.somerville@odt.co.nz
Latest
Travel
December 1
A muddy beauty
Mud, mud, glorious mud. Philip Somerville joins Dunedin friends Jeff Cleugh and Geoff Plunket to tackle the notorious Northwest Circuit of Stewart Island/Rakiura.
Dunedin
February 1
Photographer’s flying visit
Splendid southern scenes are set to star in international paragliding magazines and advertisements.
National
October 27
First skiers descend dangerous face of Aoraki
News has emerged of the first ski descent of the precipitous Caroline Face of Aoraki/Mt Cook.
Entertainment
November 6
Whites tinged with black in sharply written mystery
A book ostensibly about sport contains much more, writes Philip Somerville.
Travel
November 30
Echoes of Lhasa's past
The traditional flavour of Lhasa and its Tibetan Buddhist heart have been diluted but not entirely lost, writes Philip Somerville.
Travel
November 3
Oh for more time to tarry
While West Coast coal mining might be suffering, tourism is flourishing. Philip Somerville samples several of the Coast's visitor attractions.
The Mix
November 3
On the mountain tracks
You haven't done Arthur's Pass until you have done it by train, Philip Somerville discovers.
Travel
September 28
Ruff and the smooth
Walking the dogs is something else entirely in Naseby, Philip Somerville reports.
The Mix
September 16
A trip down Memory Lane
Writer and Otago Daily Times ''Memory Lane'' columnist Gordon Parry has decided to pull up stumps after nearly 70 years in the public eye. Philip Somerville reports on a ''thorough gentleman'' who believes you should play with a straight bat.
The Mix
December 27
Big Hut for all seasons
Philip Somerville revisits Big Hut in the Rock and Pillar Range, the closest mountains to Dunedin with a true alpine environment.
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