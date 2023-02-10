SECTIONS
Pradeesh Chandran
pradeesh.chandran@odt.co.nz

Latest

SUBSCRIBER
BusinessFebruary 10

Airport could be ‘key economic driver’

As a local boy who became the chief executive of Dunedin International Airport, Daniel De Bono is on a mission to utilise the potential of the airport.
Airport could be ‘key economic driver’
Airport could be ‘key economic driver’
BusinessFebruary 9

Poultry tech awarded

Scott Technology’s poultry trussing technology has bagged a Best of the Best award at the International Production & Processing Expo’s 2023 new product showcase in the US.
Poultry tech awarded
Poultry tech awarded
SUBSCRIBER
BusinessFebruary 7

Kebab business goes mobile

George St institution Huzur Kebab is branching out into the mobile catering business.
Kebab business goes mobile
Kebab business goes mobile
BusinessFebruary 7

Spending patterns reflect strain on households

The fact some Dunedin households are feeling the pinch was reflected in more careful spending during the summer holidays.
SUBSCRIBER
BusinessFebruary 5

Covid project food truck turns upmarket taco joint

Publisher Ashkon Ashraf has turned to food to try to find a pandemic-proof business.
Covid project food truck turns upmarket taco joint
Covid project food truck turns upmarket taco joint
SUBSCRIBER
BusinessFebruary 5

Adviser confident Dunedin market will rebound

Property prices in Dunedin could fall by another 5% before following the rest of the country and rebounding by early next year, Opes Partners property investment adviser Ed McKnight says.
Adviser confident Dunedin market will rebound
Adviser confident Dunedin market will rebound
SUBSCRIBER
BusinessFebruary 2

Former refugee's sweet new business

For Syrian national Mohammad Issa Alomer, the fireworks at last week’s Chinese New Year celebrations were scary.
Former refugee's sweet new business
Former refugee's sweet new business
BusinessFebruary 1

Cruise ship visitors, Chili Peppers boost city’s retail

Retail businesses, which endured tough times during the Covid period, feel that the arrival of tourists has helped lift trade.
Cruise ship visitors, Chili Peppers boost city’s retail
Cruise ship visitors, Chili Peppers boost city’s retail
BusinessJanuary 30

Clinical trial site to open in city

The opening of a clinical trial site in Dunedin by P3 Research will give residents a chance to participate in drug development.
Clinical trial site to open in city
Clinical trial site to open in city
BusinessJanuary 29

Dunedin IT company adopts four-day working week

"Happy people solve problems in a much better and faster way than unhappy people."
Dunedin IT company adopts four-day working week
Dunedin IT company adopts four-day working week