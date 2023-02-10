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Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Business
February 10
Airport could be ‘key economic driver’
As a local boy who became the chief executive of Dunedin International Airport, Daniel De Bono is on a mission to utilise the potential of the airport.
Business
February 9
Poultry tech awarded
Scott Technology’s poultry trussing technology has bagged a Best of the Best award at the International Production & Processing Expo’s 2023 new product showcase in the US.
SUBSCRIBER
Business
February 7
Kebab business goes mobile
George St institution Huzur Kebab is branching out into the mobile catering business.
Business
February 7
Spending patterns reflect strain on households
The fact some Dunedin households are feeling the pinch was reflected in more careful spending during the summer holidays.
SUBSCRIBER
Business
February 5
Covid project food truck turns upmarket taco joint
Publisher Ashkon Ashraf has turned to food to try to find a pandemic-proof business.
SUBSCRIBER
Business
February 5
Adviser confident Dunedin market will rebound
Property prices in Dunedin could fall by another 5% before following the rest of the country and rebounding by early next year, Opes Partners property investment adviser Ed McKnight says.
SUBSCRIBER
Business
February 2
Former refugee's sweet new business
For Syrian national Mohammad Issa Alomer, the fireworks at last week’s Chinese New Year celebrations were scary.
Business
February 1
Cruise ship visitors, Chili Peppers boost city’s retail
Retail businesses, which endured tough times during the Covid period, feel that the arrival of tourists has helped lift trade.
Business
January 30
Clinical trial site to open in city
The opening of a clinical trial site in Dunedin by P3 Research will give residents a chance to participate in drug development.
Business
January 29
Dunedin IT company adopts four-day working week
"Happy people solve problems in a much better and faster way than unhappy people."
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