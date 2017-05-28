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Rab Smith
rab.smith@odt.co.nz
Latest
Football
May 28
Green Island leaves it late
Sometimes the expectations of a high-scoring match can founder, when two evenly matched teams play, and that was the case at Sunnyvale on Saturday, where Green Island eventually hit a late goal to beat Roslyn-Wakari 2-1.
Football
May 14
First blood to minnows but top teams prevail
The target for lower-grade football teams who had the nerve to enter the Chatham Cup was to score the first goal, and several managed that feat against higher opposition in cup ties on Saturday as Grants Braes, Gore Wanderers and Old Boys drew first blood.
Football
May 12
Chatham Cup adds knockout drama
The Chatham Cup starts in earnest this weekend, with an eclectic mix of clubs competing that gives the competition its special flavour.
Football
May 7
One man down, Roslyn-Wakari prevails in nailbiter
The Football South Premier League match at Ellis Park hung on a knife edge as Roslyn-Wakari and Queenstown battled out a six-goal thriller. The home side eventually prevailed 4-2, despite being reduced to 10 men.
Football
April 23
Goals galore as GI topples Q'town
Nine goals, a hat-trick, a penalty save, and a 92nd-minute winner kept the large crowd at Sunnyvale more than happy as a young Green Island side beat fancied Queenstown Rovers 5-4 in its Football South Southern League match on Saturday.
Football
April 9
Caversham dominates Southland
Defending champion Caversham has finally got its title defence under way, bagging three points in a hard-fought win in Invercargill.
Football
April 2
Tonne of goals on opening day
An avalanche of goals marked the start of the Southern Premier League on Saturday, as 17 were scored in three games.
Football
March 31
Champ will find own act hard to follow
A flood of new players is likely to inject extra life into Football South’s Premier competition when games start today.
News
November 18
From grassroots Futsal to top of the national league
After 10 games, The Southern United Futsal team is cruising five points clear at the top of the NZ National Futsal League.
Football
May 30
Football: Caversham handles wet conditions well
Caversham overcame extreme wintry conditions to beat Roslyn-Wakari 4-1 in a Football South Premier League match on a waterlogged Ellis Park on Saturday.
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