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Rab Smith
rab.smith@odt.co.nz

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FootballMay 28

Green Island leaves it late

Sometimes the expectations of a high-scoring match can founder, when two evenly matched teams play, and that was the case at Sunnyvale on Saturday, where Green Island eventually hit a late goal to beat Roslyn-Wakari 2-1.
Green Island leaves it late
Green Island leaves it late
FootballMay 14

First blood to minnows but top teams prevail

The target for lower-grade football teams who had the nerve to enter the Chatham Cup was to score the first goal, and several managed that feat against higher opposition in cup ties on Saturday as Grants Braes, Gore Wanderers and Old Boys drew first blood.
First blood to minnows but top teams prevail
First blood to minnows but top teams prevail
FootballMay 12

Chatham Cup adds knockout drama

The Chatham Cup starts in earnest this weekend, with an eclectic mix of clubs competing that gives the competition its special flavour.
FootballMay 7

One man down, Roslyn-Wakari prevails in nailbiter

The Football South Premier League match at Ellis Park hung on a knife edge as Roslyn-Wakari and Queenstown battled out a six-goal thriller. The home side eventually prevailed 4-2, despite being reduced to 10 men.
FootballApril 23

Goals galore as GI topples Q'town

Nine goals, a hat-trick, a penalty save, and a 92nd-minute winner kept the large crowd at Sunnyvale more than happy as a young Green Island side beat fancied Queenstown Rovers 5-4 in its Football South Southern League match on Saturday.
Goals galore as GI topples Q'town
Goals galore as GI topples Q'town
FootballApril 9

Caversham dominates Southland

Defending champion Caversham has finally got its title defence under way, bagging three points in a hard-fought win in Invercargill.
Caversham dominates Southland
Caversham dominates Southland
FootballApril 2

Tonne of goals on opening day

An avalanche of goals marked the start of the Southern Premier League on Saturday, as 17 were scored in three games.
Tonne of goals on opening day
Tonne of goals on opening day
FootballMarch 31

Champ will find own act hard to follow

A flood of new players is likely to inject extra life into Football South’s Premier competition when games start today.
Champ will find own act hard to follow
Champ will find own act hard to follow
NewsNovember 18

From grassroots Futsal to top of the national league

After 10 games, The Southern United Futsal team is cruising five points clear at the top of the NZ National Futsal League.
FootballMay 30

Football: Caversham handles wet conditions well

Caversham overcame extreme wintry conditions to beat Roslyn-Wakari 4-1 in a Football South Premier League match on a waterlogged Ellis Park on Saturday.