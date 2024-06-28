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Rachel Caderas
rachel.caderas@odt.co.nz

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DunedinJune 28

Man jailed for strangulation

A Dunedin man who repeatedly strangled his partner and attempted to smuggle a knife into court has been jailed for more than two years.
Man jailed for strangulation
Man jailed for strangulation
DunedinJune 28

Initiative gives new threads to aid others to find new jobs

Nika Wood walked out the doors of a Dunedin charity with a couple of new outfits and the confidence to enter the workforce.
Initiative gives new threads to aid others to find new jobs
Initiative gives new threads to aid others to find new jobs
DunedinJune 25

Failure to place order leads to arrest for breaching bail

A Dunedin man was not loving it when his trip to McDonalds came with a side of justice.
DunedinJune 25

19 months in jail for Oamaru bomber

An Oamaru man who threw a home-made bomb at a police car has been sentenced to more than a year in prison.