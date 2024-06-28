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Rachel Caderas
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Latest
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Dunedin
June 28
Man jailed for strangulation
A Dunedin man who repeatedly strangled his partner and attempted to smuggle a knife into court has been jailed for more than two years.
Dunedin
June 28
Initiative gives new threads to aid others to find new jobs
Nika Wood walked out the doors of a Dunedin charity with a couple of new outfits and the confidence to enter the workforce.
Dunedin
June 25
Failure to place order leads to arrest for breaching bail
A Dunedin man was not loving it when his trip to McDonalds came with a side of justice.
Dunedin
June 25
19 months in jail for Oamaru bomber
An Oamaru man who threw a home-made bomb at a police car has been sentenced to more than a year in prison.