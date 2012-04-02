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Rachel Fidow
rachel@odt.co.nz

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NewsApril 2

First loss not a major setback

Our unbeaten run this season is over. But were certainly not finished, there's still plenty of games left on our journey towards becoming 2012 Super Rugby champions.
First loss not a major setback
First loss not a major setback
NewsFebruary 26

A hero rises - hello Chris Noakes

Was it the start we we're looking for? Yes, although there were some negatives, there were a number of positives. Last year Jamie Joseph came down here to change the environment within the Highlanders and he has done that.
A hero rises - hello Chris Noakes
A hero rises - hello Chris Noakes