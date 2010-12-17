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Rachel Taylor
rachel.taylor@odt.co.nz

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South OtagoDecember 17

Warning against underage drinking

Balclutha police are warning teenagers under 18 they could face an instant $200 fine if found in a public place with alcohol, and those who supply them could be summonsed to appear in court.
South OtagoDecember 12

Tokomairiro A and P Show 'absolutely awesome'

The outgoing Tokomairiro Agricultural and Pastoral Show president Dean McCrostie called Saturday's show &quot;an absolutely awesome day&quot;.
South OtagoDecember 12

Council denies request for extension to clubrooms

The Balclutha Association Football Club's request to extend its Glasgow St clubrooms was denied by the Clutha District Council on Thursday.
NewsDecember 9

Recreation Centre to get additional council funding

The group building the $5 million Clutha Recreation Centre will get another $90,000 from the Clutha District Council to develop the car-parking area and realign the access road off Glasgow St.
NewsDecember 8

Stronger gate wanted

A $4000 steel gate may be installed at the entrance of the Waihola domain, replacing a wooden gate which has twice been deliberately damaged in the past 18 months.
South OtagoDecember 8

Signs festive season well under way in town

The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Milton.
Signs festive season well under way in town
Signs festive season well under way in town
South OtagoDecember 7

Listing sought for school

The trust formed to look after the former Tuapeka Mouth School has applied to the New Zealand Historic Places Trust to have the school building and associated memorial gates given a category II heritage listing.
Listing sought for school
Listing sought for school
South OtagoDecember 6

Receivers' report on future of supermarket due

The first receivers' report on the Milton Four Square Supermarket is due at the end of this week.
South OtagoDecember 3

Refurbished school has it all

Balclutha Primary School's 145-year-old establishment now includes many modern luxuries, after a million-dollar refurbishment recently.
NewsDecember 2

School goes high-tech

South Otago High School has opened its new junior technology block, which means year 7 and 8 pupils will be able to learn how to work with glass, plastics and other modern hard materials as well as learning the traditional metalwork, woodwork, cooking and textiles.