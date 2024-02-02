GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Rafael Clarke
rafael.clarke@alliedpress.co.nz
Latest
News
February 2
Dry spells, highest fire risk ahead
El Nino has a near 100% chance of continuing through to April, leading to lower rainfall and strong winds in Otago and Southland, Niwa says in its three-month outlook.
Dunedin
December 20
Method behind student’s hat-a-day madness
Fedoras, beanies and even a fruit bowl — there is a barely a style of hat Dunedin student Daniel Lyth has not donned over the past seven years.
Dunedin
December 20
Stomping grounds in small venues
Dunedin band Koizilla is on a roll.
Dunedin
December 20
OUSA won’t disclose pub costs
The Otago University Students’ Association (OUSA) will not say how much it spent renting a pub it ended up using as storage space for almost two years.
Dunedin
December 19
Seal of approval for local beaches
Dunedin beaches have been ranked the safest in New Zealand for coastal wildlife.
Dunedin
December 18
Christmas kindness on a plate
When Rachel Reed and her husband Craig bought their St Clair home, they inadvertently bought into a charitable Christmas tradition.
Dunedin
December 14
History in the baking
A Dunedin baker is hoping to rise to the occasion when he rubs shoulders with the world’s best bakers in France.
Dunedin
December 13
Residents urged to give blood over holiday period
Dunedin residents are being asked to do a bloody good deed this summer.
Dunedin
December 13
Council paid cafe $700,000 to close
A popular Dunedin cafe was paid almost $700,000 by the council to close its doors.
Dunedin
December 13
Use of police lost property service urged
Posting photos of lost driver’s licences to social media may not be the good deed many believe it to be.
View more