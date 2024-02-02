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Rafael Clarke
rafael.clarke@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

NewsFebruary 2

Dry spells, highest fire risk ahead

El Nino has a near 100% chance of continuing through to April, leading to lower rainfall and strong winds in Otago and Southland, Niwa says in its three-month outlook.
DunedinDecember 20

Method behind student’s hat-a-day madness

Fedoras, beanies and even a fruit bowl — there is a barely a style of hat Dunedin student Daniel Lyth has not donned over the past seven years.
Method behind student’s hat-a-day madness
Method behind student’s hat-a-day madness
DunedinDecember 20

Stomping grounds in small venues

Dunedin band Koizilla is on a roll.
Stomping grounds in small venues
Stomping grounds in small venues
DunedinDecember 20

OUSA won’t disclose pub costs

The Otago University Students’ Association (OUSA) will not say how much it spent renting a pub it ended up using as storage space for almost two years.
OUSA won’t disclose pub costs
OUSA won’t disclose pub costs
DunedinDecember 19

Seal of approval for local beaches

Dunedin beaches have been ranked the safest in New Zealand for coastal wildlife.
Seal of approval for local beaches
Seal of approval for local beaches
DunedinDecember 18

Christmas kindness on a plate

When Rachel Reed and her husband Craig bought their St Clair home, they inadvertently bought into a charitable Christmas tradition.
Christmas kindness on a plate
Christmas kindness on a plate
DunedinDecember 14

History in the baking

A Dunedin baker is hoping to rise to the occasion when he rubs shoulders with the world’s best bakers in France.
History in the baking
History in the baking
DunedinDecember 13

Residents urged to give blood over holiday period

Dunedin residents are being asked to do a bloody good deed this summer.
Residents urged to give blood over holiday period
Residents urged to give blood over holiday period
DunedinDecember 13

Council paid cafe $700,000 to close

A popular Dunedin cafe was paid almost $700,000 by the council to close its doors.
Council paid cafe $700,000 to close
Council paid cafe $700,000 to close
DunedinDecember 13

Use of police lost property service urged

Posting photos of lost driver’s licences to social media may not be the good deed many believe it to be.
Use of police lost property service urged
Use of police lost property service urged