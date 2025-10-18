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Rawan Saadi
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Latest
Wānaka
October 18
Lines of the landscape inspire artist
"They’re not just pieces of paper with squiggly lines," a local artist says of her art made from topography maps.
Wānaka
October 18
Selection for Winter Olympics ‘amazing’
A young skiier’s intense training has paid off as he receives the Olympic offer he has been dreaming of.
Wānaka
October 18
Freedom camping bylaw approved
A freedom camping bylaw has been given the thumbs up by council despite over over 100 local residents opposing it.
Wānaka
October 18
Young runner aiming for the worlds
A young runner is pushing herself to the limit and working hard to make her way to the world championships.
Wānaka
October 18
Facelift, expansion for preschool
A local preschool is getting a $750k makeover to help accommodate a growing number of young families in the region.
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Wānaka
October 17
Requirements frustrate aspiring residents
Otago migrant workers fear their time in New Zealand will abruptly end because immigration laws are making it hard to lay down roots.
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Wānaka
October 16
Revising lake level plan part of ‘ploy’
Hāwea locals say Contact Energy scaling back their proposal to lower lake levels feels like a stunt the company planned all along.
Wānaka
October 15
Excited to run ‘iconic institution’
The new frontman of an "iconic" Otago hotel says the mystery buyers are high net worth individuals with strong ties in New Zealand’s hospitality industry.
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Wānaka
October 14
Bidders NZ-wide snap up all 139 tractors
A Wānaka developer who sold more than 100 tractors at a recent auction says the sale "just made a whole lot of space".
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Wānaka
October 13
Coastguard readies for demanding season
Wānaka's Coastguard has had a changing of the guard as demand for the service reaches a high.
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