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Rawan Saadi
rawan.saadi@odt.co.nz

Latest

WānakaOctober 18

Lines of the landscape inspire artist

"They’re not just pieces of paper with squiggly lines," a local artist says of her art made from topography maps.
Lines of the landscape inspire artist
Lines of the landscape inspire artist
WānakaOctober 18

Selection for Winter Olympics ‘amazing’

A young skiier’s intense training has paid off as he receives the Olympic offer he has been dreaming of.
Selection for Winter Olympics ‘amazing’
Selection for Winter Olympics ‘amazing’
WānakaOctober 18

Freedom camping bylaw approved

A freedom camping bylaw has been given the thumbs up by council despite over over 100 local residents opposing it.
Freedom camping bylaw approved
Freedom camping bylaw approved
WānakaOctober 18

Young runner aiming for the worlds

A young runner is pushing herself to the limit and working hard to make her way to the world championships.
Young runner aiming for the worlds
Young runner aiming for the worlds
WānakaOctober 18

Facelift, expansion for preschool

A local preschool is getting a $750k makeover to help accommodate a growing number of young families in the region.
Facelift, expansion for preschool
Facelift, expansion for preschool
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WānakaOctober 17

Requirements frustrate aspiring residents

Otago migrant workers fear their time in New Zealand will abruptly end because immigration laws are making it hard to lay down roots.
Requirements frustrate aspiring residents
Requirements frustrate aspiring residents
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WānakaOctober 16

Revising lake level plan part of ‘ploy’

Hāwea locals say Contact Energy scaling back their proposal to lower lake levels feels like a stunt the company planned all along.
Revising lake level plan part of ‘ploy’
Revising lake level plan part of ‘ploy’
WānakaOctober 15

Excited to run ‘iconic institution’

The new frontman of an "iconic" Otago hotel says the mystery buyers are high net worth individuals with strong ties in New Zealand’s hospitality industry.
Excited to run ‘iconic institution’
Excited to run ‘iconic institution’
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WānakaOctober 14

Bidders NZ-wide snap up all 139 tractors

A Wānaka developer who sold more than 100 tractors at a recent auction says the sale "just made a whole lot of space".
Bidders NZ-wide snap up all 139 tractors
Bidders NZ-wide snap up all 139 tractors
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WānakaOctober 13

Coastguard readies for demanding season

Wānaka's Coastguard has had a changing of the guard as demand for the service reaches a high.
Coastguard readies for demanding season
Coastguard readies for demanding season