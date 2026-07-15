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Rebecca Fox
rebecca.fox@odt.co.nz

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EntertainmentJuly 15

Artist’s age of enlightenment

A journey to discover more about his Anglo-Indian family history has taken Dunedin artist Guy Howard-Smith to the other side of the world.
Artist’s age of enlightenment
Artist’s age of enlightenment
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EntertainmentJuly 15

Fruits of her labour

Rebecca Fox talks to New Zealand actress Morgana O’Reilly about her new film based on her one-woman stage show Stories About My Body.
Fruits of her labour
Fruits of her labour
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EntertainmentJuly 8

Weaving through time

Pam McKinlay’s passion for art and science is seen every year in an annual exhibition she curates featuring local artists’ responses to scientists’ work.
Weaving through time
Weaving through time
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EntertainmentJuly 8

Science and art connect

 Scientific data can be a huge resource for artists.
Science and art connect
Science and art connect
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Food & WineJuly 7

Future of food

Ahead of a Nano Fest discussion on the future of food in New Zealand, Rebecca Fox talks to food scientists about the big questions that are waiting to be answered.
Future of food
Future of food
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Food & WineJuly 7

Great response to food co-operative pilot

The future of food in Otago is front and centre at Dunedin’s Our Food Network, Rebecca Fox finds.
Great response to food co-operative pilot
Great response to food co-operative pilot
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EntertainmentJuly 1

Art, by and for the community

In 150 years, the Otago Art Society has changed and developed but at its heart still provides an important opportunity for local artists to exhibit and the community to see art.
Art, by and for the community
Art, by and for the community
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EntertainmentJuly 1

‘New ways to speak’

Over 40 years painter Nigel Brown’s works have commentated on New Zealand’s past, present and future. He tells Rebecca Fox about the journey.
‘New ways to speak’
‘New ways to speak’
EntertainmentJune 24

Stretching the limits

Influential New Zealand contemporary jeweller Lisa Walker started her career learning goldsmithing in Dunedin more than three decades ago.
Stretching the limits
Stretching the limits
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EntertainmentJune 24

Minor details

If you are going to push yourself way outside of your comfort zone, such as direct your first play or tread the boards for the first time in many years — who to do it better with than family?
Minor details
Minor details