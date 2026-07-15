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Rebecca Fox
rebecca.fox@odt.co.nz
Latest
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Entertainment
July 15
Artist’s age of enlightenment
A journey to discover more about his Anglo-Indian family history has taken Dunedin artist Guy Howard-Smith to the other side of the world.
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Entertainment
July 15
Fruits of her labour
Rebecca Fox talks to New Zealand actress Morgana O’Reilly about her new film based on her one-woman stage show Stories About My Body.
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Entertainment
July 8
Weaving through time
Pam McKinlay’s passion for art and science is seen every year in an annual exhibition she curates featuring local artists’ responses to scientists’ work.
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Entertainment
July 8
Science and art connect
Scientific data can be a huge resource for artists.
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Food & Wine
July 7
Future of food
Ahead of a Nano Fest discussion on the future of food in New Zealand, Rebecca Fox talks to food scientists about the big questions that are waiting to be answered.
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Food & Wine
July 7
Great response to food co-operative pilot
The future of food in Otago is front and centre at Dunedin’s Our Food Network, Rebecca Fox finds.
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Entertainment
July 1
Art, by and for the community
In 150 years, the Otago Art Society has changed and developed but at its heart still provides an important opportunity for local artists to exhibit and the community to see art.
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Entertainment
July 1
‘New ways to speak’
Over 40 years painter Nigel Brown’s works have commentated on New Zealand’s past, present and future. He tells Rebecca Fox about the journey.
Entertainment
June 24
Stretching the limits
Influential New Zealand contemporary jeweller Lisa Walker started her career learning goldsmithing in Dunedin more than three decades ago.
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Entertainment
June 24
Minor details
If you are going to push yourself way outside of your comfort zone, such as direct your first play or tread the boards for the first time in many years — who to do it better with than family?
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