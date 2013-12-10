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Rebecca Quilliam
rebeccaq@odt.co.nz
Latest
National
December 10
Excessive force used to shut down party: IPCA
The young man left with a broken neck after apparently being hit by a police baton while officers were unlawfully trying to close down a Wellington party will fight for compensation.
National
December 6
Arrest over attempted abduction
A man who was wanted by police in connection with an alleged attempted abduction of a 13-year-old Timaru girl has been arrested.
National
November 20
Kiwi kids hit by severe tooth decay
About 13 per cent of the country's 5-year-olds have such poor oral health it affects their eating, sleeping and school work, an oral health expert says.
National
October 31
Grieving mother issues plea to parents
A grieving mother is pleading with parents to never leave their young children alone in water after her son drowned when he was left by himself in a bath.
National
October 3
Kiwi buys Mediterranean island for $4.8m
New Zealand businessman Michael Harte has just bought his own Mediterranean island, but he won't be partying on its beach with his mates.
National
October 2
Kiwis trained by al-Qaeda - PM
Prime Minister John Key has stood by claims there are people with connections to infamous terrorist organisation al Qaeda training in New Zealand.
National
September 17
Another EQC privacy breach
The Earthquake Commission has admitted to another breach of privacy after information on up to 260 claimants was sent to the wrong customers.
National
September 17
Defence Force head stood down
The head of the Defence Force, Lieutenant General Rhys Jones, has not been reappointed to his role, the Labour Party says.
National
September 14
Dramatic spike in homicide inquiries
A dramatic spike in violent crimes around the country has seen police launch 13 homicide enquiries in the past month.
National
September 14
Thousands still without power
Thousands of rural Cantabrians remain without power, and many will not be reconnected until Tuesday, electricity company Orion says.
View more