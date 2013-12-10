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Rebecca Quilliam
rebeccaq@odt.co.nz

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NationalDecember 10

Excessive force used to shut down party: IPCA

The young man left with a broken neck after apparently being hit by a police baton while officers were unlawfully trying to close down a Wellington party will fight for compensation.
Excessive force used to shut down party: IPCA
Excessive force used to shut down party: IPCA
NationalDecember 6

Arrest over attempted abduction

A man who was wanted by police in connection with an alleged attempted abduction of a 13-year-old Timaru girl has been arrested.
Arrest over attempted abduction
Arrest over attempted abduction
NationalNovember 20

Kiwi kids hit by severe tooth decay

About 13 per cent of the country's 5-year-olds have such poor oral health it affects their eating, sleeping and school work, an oral health expert says.
NationalOctober 31

Grieving mother issues plea to parents

A grieving mother is pleading with parents to never leave their young children alone in water after her son drowned when he was left by himself in a bath.
NationalOctober 3

Kiwi buys Mediterranean island for $4.8m

New Zealand businessman Michael Harte has just bought his own Mediterranean island, but he won't be partying on its beach with his mates.
NationalOctober 2

Kiwis trained by al-Qaeda - PM

Prime Minister John Key has stood by claims there are people with connections to infamous terrorist organisation al Qaeda training in New Zealand.
Kiwis trained by al-Qaeda - PM
Kiwis trained by al-Qaeda - PM
NationalSeptember 17

Another EQC privacy breach

The Earthquake Commission has admitted to another breach of privacy after information on up to 260 claimants was sent to the wrong customers.
NationalSeptember 17

Defence Force head stood down

The head of the Defence Force, Lieutenant General Rhys Jones, has not been reappointed to his role, the Labour Party says.
Defence Force head stood down
Defence Force head stood down
NationalSeptember 14

Dramatic spike in homicide inquiries

A dramatic spike in violent crimes around the country has seen police launch 13 homicide enquiries in the past month.
NationalSeptember 14

Thousands still without power

Thousands of rural Cantabrians remain without power, and many will not be reconnected until Tuesday, electricity company Orion says.