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Rebecca Ryan
rebecca.ryan@odt.co.nz

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SportJanuary 8

Hunt shows class timeless as he claims pair of titles

Almost 20 years between titles.
Hunt shows class timeless as he claims pair of titles
Hunt shows class timeless as he claims pair of titles
ChristchurchSeptember 13

Trudi’s cancer journey in print again

Trudi Johnston never expected her weekly Christchurch newspaper column, Living with a Brain Tumour, to gain such a big following.
Trudi’s cancer journey in print again
Trudi’s cancer journey in print again
South CanterburyAugust 12

Three arrested after incident at Oamaru supermarket

Police have arrested three people after an incident at Oamaru Countdown this morning.
North OtagoAugust 12

Three arrested after incident at Oamaru supermarket

Police have arrested three people after an incident at Oamaru Countdown this morning.
North OtagoAugust 10

Incorrect voting papers void trust election

The Waitaki Power Trust’s election has been short-circuited.
North OtagoAugust 9

Stormwater work funds approved day after slip

A report on Moeraki stormwater presented to Waitaki district councillors yesterday could not have come soon enough, Mayor Gary Kircher says.
North OtagoAugust 5

Nesting deterrents urged

If Oamaru building owners do not take action in the coming weeks, red-billed gulls could be calling their roofs home for the summer.
Nesting deterrents urged
Nesting deterrents urged
North OtagoAugust 5

Listening key to leadership role

It has been a big year for Alex Parmley.
Listening key to leadership role
Listening key to leadership role
South CanterburyAugust 3

Pair killed in Oamaru crash named

Police have released the names of the two people killed in a crash in Oamaru on Tuesday night.
Pair killed in Oamaru crash named
Pair killed in Oamaru crash named
North OtagoAugust 3

Pair killed in Oamaru crash named

Police have released the names of the two people killed in a crash in Oamaru on Tuesday night.
Pair killed in Oamaru crash named
Pair killed in Oamaru crash named