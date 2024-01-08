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Rebecca Ryan
rebecca.ryan@odt.co.nz
Latest
Sport
January 8
Hunt shows class timeless as he claims pair of titles
Almost 20 years between titles.
Christchurch
September 13
Trudi’s cancer journey in print again
Trudi Johnston never expected her weekly Christchurch newspaper column, Living with a Brain Tumour, to gain such a big following.
South Canterbury
August 12
Three arrested after incident at Oamaru supermarket
Police have arrested three people after an incident at Oamaru Countdown this morning.
North Otago
August 12
Three arrested after incident at Oamaru supermarket
Police have arrested three people after an incident at Oamaru Countdown this morning.
North Otago
August 10
Incorrect voting papers void trust election
The Waitaki Power Trust’s election has been short-circuited.
North Otago
August 9
Stormwater work funds approved day after slip
A report on Moeraki stormwater presented to Waitaki district councillors yesterday could not have come soon enough, Mayor Gary Kircher says.
North Otago
August 5
Nesting deterrents urged
If Oamaru building owners do not take action in the coming weeks, red-billed gulls could be calling their roofs home for the summer.
North Otago
August 5
Listening key to leadership role
It has been a big year for Alex Parmley.
South Canterbury
August 3
Pair killed in Oamaru crash named
Police have released the names of the two people killed in a crash in Oamaru on Tuesday night.
North Otago
August 3
Pair killed in Oamaru crash named
Police have released the names of the two people killed in a crash in Oamaru on Tuesday night.
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