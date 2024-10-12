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Regan Harris
regan.harris@odt.co.nz

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WānakaOctober 12

‘Disappointing’ behaviour by drivers

Search & Rescue callouts, dangerous driving and an armed police response were some of the challenges faced by Wānaka this week, Senior Sergeant Fiona Roberts says.
‘Disappointing’ behaviour by drivers
‘Disappointing’ behaviour by drivers
WānakaOctober 12

‘No reasoning’ to decision

The owner of a Central Otago dog accommodation facility has blasted the council for having "no common sense" after declining her request to expand the business.
‘No reasoning’ to decision
‘No reasoning’ to decision
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WānakaOctober 11

Board retroactively approves new traffic light layout

Members of Wānaka’s community board were seeing red this week as debate arose around the impact of the town’s newest set of traffic lights.
Board retroactively approves new traffic light layout
Board retroactively approves new traffic light layout
WānakaOctober 5

Crashes keep police busy

Vehicle crashes and a grenade disposal helped keep Wānaka police busy this week, Senior Sergeant Fiona Roberts says.
Crashes keep police busy
Crashes keep police busy
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WānakaOctober 4

Wait for surgery ‘absolute nightmare’

Nearly 12 months after a bad fall nearly claimed his life, a Lake Hāwea resident is still waiting on the surgery that would literally piece him back together.
Wait for surgery ‘absolute nightmare’
Wait for surgery ‘absolute nightmare’
WānakaSeptember 30

Protesters echo health concerns

The people of Dunedin were not alone when they took to the streets calling out the government’s backtrack on the city’s hospital on Saturday.
Protesters echo health concerns
Protesters echo health concerns
WānakaSeptember 28

Avalanche rescue praised

The "very efficient and very professional" rescue of the skier caught up in Monday’s avalanche highlighted the importance of experience when venturing into the back country, a Wānaka tour operator has said.
Avalanche rescue praised
Avalanche rescue praised
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WānakaSeptember 26

Council, skate club disagree on costs

Installing lighting at a popular Wānaka skatepark would cost $300,000 with no guarantee of funding, council planners say.
Council, skate club disagree on costs
Council, skate club disagree on costs
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WānakaSeptember 23

‘Shovelling like crazy’ in avalanche rescue

A skier trapped a metre under an avalanche managed to clear an air pocket around their face to breathe while rescuers were "shovelling like crazy" to get them out.
‘Shovelling like crazy’ in avalanche rescue
‘Shovelling like crazy’ in avalanche rescue
NewsSeptember 23

Major avalanche at ski field

Emergency services, including rescue helicopters, were called to Treble Cone ski field following a major avalanche on Monday morning.
Major avalanche at ski field
Major avalanche at ski field