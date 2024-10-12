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Regan Harris
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Latest
Wānaka
October 12
‘Disappointing’ behaviour by drivers
Search & Rescue callouts, dangerous driving and an armed police response were some of the challenges faced by Wānaka this week, Senior Sergeant Fiona Roberts says.
Wānaka
October 12
‘No reasoning’ to decision
The owner of a Central Otago dog accommodation facility has blasted the council for having "no common sense" after declining her request to expand the business.
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Wānaka
October 11
Board retroactively approves new traffic light layout
Members of Wānaka’s community board were seeing red this week as debate arose around the impact of the town’s newest set of traffic lights.
Wānaka
October 5
Crashes keep police busy
Vehicle crashes and a grenade disposal helped keep Wānaka police busy this week, Senior Sergeant Fiona Roberts says.
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Wānaka
October 4
Wait for surgery ‘absolute nightmare’
Nearly 12 months after a bad fall nearly claimed his life, a Lake Hāwea resident is still waiting on the surgery that would literally piece him back together.
Wānaka
September 30
Protesters echo health concerns
The people of Dunedin were not alone when they took to the streets calling out the government’s backtrack on the city’s hospital on Saturday.
Wānaka
September 28
Avalanche rescue praised
The "very efficient and very professional" rescue of the skier caught up in Monday’s avalanche highlighted the importance of experience when venturing into the back country, a Wānaka tour operator has said.
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Wānaka
September 26
Council, skate club disagree on costs
Installing lighting at a popular Wānaka skatepark would cost $300,000 with no guarantee of funding, council planners say.
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Wānaka
September 23
‘Shovelling like crazy’ in avalanche rescue
A skier trapped a metre under an avalanche managed to clear an air pocket around their face to breathe while rescuers were "shovelling like crazy" to get them out.
News
September 23
Major avalanche at ski field
Emergency services, including rescue helicopters, were called to Treble Cone ski field following a major avalanche on Monday morning.
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