SECTIONS
Regan Horrell
regan.horrell@odt.co.nz

Latest

The MixOctober 27

Movember madness

The moustache. In some countries the mo is a symbol of manhood. For many women, the mo is just downright hideous. Every November since 2006, thousands of men throughout New Zealand have grown a moustache, all in the name of two of the biggest health issues facing men. Self-confessed &quot;mo-bro&quot; Regan Horrell previews Movember.
Movember madness
Movember madness
DunedinNovember 13

Where for art mo?

Hey fellas, have you got a mo?
DunedinOctober 30

Time to grow and show, guys

&quot;You forgot to shave today darling.&quot;  Oh no he didn't.
Time to grow and show, guys
Time to grow and show, guys