GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Reuben McDougall
reuben.mcdougall@odt.co.nz
Latest
News
August 10
Pioneering shearer, 93, died after burns from coal range
The life of a trailblazing New Zealand female shearer ended tragically before Christmas last year when her clothing caught fire as she cooked over a favoured coal range.
Queenstown
January 6
Hospo still hit by staff shortages
The holiday period brought a big boost for Queenstown hospitality operators, but staffing shortages continue to bite.
Sport
November 15
Tridents extend lead with win over Alpiners
The Northern Tridents extended their lead at the top of the Premier Hockey League with a commanding 4-1 win over the Southern Alpiners yesterday.
Golf
December 5
Disabilities catered for
New Zealand's best players with disabilities will have an opportunity to line up in the inaugural New Zealand All Abilities Open in conjunction with the New Zealand Open.
Business
August 1
Deloitte index shows SI gains
The Deloitte South Island Index has made gains for the second consecutive quarter, with member firms collectively growing their market capitalisation by $1.3billion, or 4.8%, in the June quarter.
Racing
June 6
Turn it up! A racing revolution
Right now, we are in a racing revolution, though it does not really feel like one.
Golf
November 29
Otago misses out on place in semis after loss
Canterbury will play Northland while Auckland will meet Wellington in the semifinals of the men's national interprovincial team tournament on the Clearwater course in Christchurch this morning.
Cricket
December 26
Volts lose again in T20 Super Smash
The Otago Volts have lost to the Canterbury Wizards this afternoon by six wickets to keep them winless for the season.