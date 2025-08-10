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Reuben McDougall
reuben.mcdougall@odt.co.nz

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NewsAugust 10

Pioneering shearer, 93, died after burns from coal range

The life of a trailblazing New Zealand female shearer ended tragically before Christmas last year when her clothing caught fire as she cooked over a favoured coal range.
Pioneering shearer, 93, died after burns from coal range
Pioneering shearer, 93, died after burns from coal range
QueenstownJanuary 6

Hospo still hit by staff shortages

The holiday period brought a big boost for Queenstown hospitality operators, but staffing shortages continue to bite.
Hospo still hit by staff shortages
Hospo still hit by staff shortages
SportNovember 15

Tridents extend lead with win over Alpiners

The Northern Tridents extended their lead at the top of the Premier Hockey League with a commanding 4-1 win over the Southern Alpiners yesterday.
GolfDecember 5

Disabilities catered for

New Zealand's best players with disabilities will have an opportunity to line up in the inaugural New Zealand All Abilities Open in conjunction with the New Zealand Open.
BusinessAugust 1

Deloitte index shows SI gains

The Deloitte South Island Index has made gains for the second consecutive quarter, with member firms collectively growing their market capitalisation by $1.3billion, or 4.8%, in the June quarter.
Deloitte index shows SI gains
Deloitte index shows SI gains
RacingJune 6

Turn it up! A racing revolution

Right now, we are in a racing revolution, though it does not really feel like one.
Turn it up! A racing revolution
Turn it up! A racing revolution
GolfNovember 29

Otago misses out on place in semis after loss

Canterbury will play Northland while Auckland will meet Wellington in the semifinals of the men's national interprovincial team tournament on the Clearwater course in Christchurch this morning.
CricketDecember 26

Volts lose again in T20 Super Smash

The Otago Volts have lost to the Canterbury Wizards this afternoon by six wickets to keep them winless for the season.
Volts lose again in T20 Super Smash
Volts lose again in T20 Super Smash