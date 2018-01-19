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Latest
West Coast
January 19
Life at the end of the Coast
Life is different when the nearest supermarket is two hours away and the nearest hospital four hours.
News
October 6
Suzuki Swift up to the challenge
On the face of it, Suzuki can be well-pleased with the initial response to the third-generation Swift.
Opinion
June 11
USSCO sale questioned
It is apparent that an acute difference of opinion exists among local holders of shares in the Union Steam Ship Company respecting the proposal for the sale of their interest in the company to the Peninsular and Oriental Steam Navigation Company.
Business
May 12
SFF meeting suggests plant going: Peters
Holding a staff meeting at Silver Fern Farms’ Fairton plant next week suggests the plant may be axed, New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says.
News
May 4
Gas-to-energy project
An Isla Bank dairy farm is saving money and preventing harmful greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere by converting waste to energy.
Dunedin
March 30
Top talent for literary festival
An impressive line-up of international and New Zealand authors, has joined the third Dunedin Writers and Readers Festival, to be held on May 9-14.
Queenstown
March 23
Kiwi visitors drop 10% in January
The number of domestic visitors coming to Queenstown in January fell 10% compared with last year.
Queenstown
March 23
Siri defence ‘not credible’
A Queenstown man who blamed the voice-activated program Siri for dozens of cellphone calls to his estranged wife has been found guilty of harassment.
Entertainment
March 23
Popular Purcell pieces given a lavish makeover
The style and character of all classical music can be seized from its origins, "syncopated and jazzed up" to be far removed from its geneses, writes Liz Bouman.
Wānaka
March 23
Keen to be a good steward: Lauer
American television presenter Matt Lauer says his family is looking forward to being part of the Wanaka community after confirming the purchase of Hunter Valley Station.
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