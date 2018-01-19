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West CoastJanuary 19

Life at the end of the Coast

Life is different when the nearest supermarket is two hours away and the nearest hospital four hours.
Life at the end of the Coast
Life at the end of the Coast
NewsOctober 6

Suzuki Swift up to the challenge

On the face of it, Suzuki can be well-pleased with the initial response to the third-generation Swift.
Suzuki Swift up to the challenge
Suzuki Swift up to the challenge
OpinionJune 11

USSCO sale questioned

It is apparent that an acute difference of opinion exists among local holders of shares in the Union Steam Ship Company respecting the proposal for the sale of their interest in the company to the Peninsular and Oriental Steam Navigation Company.
USSCO sale questioned
USSCO sale questioned
BusinessMay 12

SFF meeting suggests plant going: Peters

Holding  a  staff meeting at Silver Fern Farms’ Fairton plant next week suggests the plant may be axed,  New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says.
SFF meeting suggests plant going: Peters
SFF meeting suggests plant going: Peters
NewsMay 4

Gas-to-energy project

An Isla Bank dairy farm is saving money and  preventing harmful greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere by converting waste to energy.
Gas-to-energy project
Gas-to-energy project
DunedinMarch 30

Top talent for literary festival

An impressive line-up of international and New Zealand authors, has joined the third Dunedin Writers and Readers Festival, to be held on May 9-14.
Top talent for literary festival
Top talent for literary festival
QueenstownMarch 23

Kiwi visitors drop 10% in January

The number of domestic visitors coming to Queenstown in January fell 10% compared with  last year.
QueenstownMarch 23

Siri defence ‘not credible’

A Queenstown man who blamed the voice-activated program Siri for dozens of cellphone calls to his estranged wife has been found guilty of harassment.
EntertainmentMarch 23

Popular Purcell pieces given a lavish makeover

The style and character of all classical music can be seized from its origins, "syncopated and jazzed up" to be far removed from its geneses, writes Liz Bouman. 
Popular Purcell pieces given a lavish makeover
Popular Purcell pieces given a lavish makeover
WānakaMarch 23

Keen to be a good steward: Lauer

American television presenter Matt Lauer says his family is looking forward to being part of the Wanaka community after confirming the purchase of Hunter Valley Station.
Keen to be a good steward: Lauer
Keen to be a good steward: Lauer