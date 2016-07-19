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Rhys Chamberlain
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Latest
National
July 19
Man kicked in the head by cow
An Owaka man has been taken to Balclutha Hospital tonight after being kicked in the head by a cow.
Dunedin
July 19
St John 'corporate model' criticised
St John has enough money to fund another staff member in Dunedin, a former St John paramedic says.
Dunedin
July 19
Appeal for witnesses to Castle St fire
Police are appealing for witnesses to the Castle St flat fire which forced a man to jump from a window to safety at the weekend.
Dunedin
July 19
Crew concerns for St John
St John is being forced to run a single-crewed ambulance in Dunedin, which will affect response times and could put staff at risk, a leaked staff memorandum says.
Dunedin
July 8
Firearm reported in incident
Armed police were called to a Dunedin property yesterday after reports of threatening behaviour by a man allegedly in possession of a gun.
Dunedin
July 8
Six geese deceased, two to go
Two of the doomed Port Chalmers geese are still on the loose following the deaths of six others at the hands of Dunedin City Council contractors.
Dunedin
July 8
Armed men at house door in NEV
A large police presence, including a dog unit, is at a Northeast Valley address after a "group" of armed men were seen banging on the door.
Dunedin
July 7
Saved surfers: ‘we got lucky’ (+ video)
Three inexperienced Dunedin surfers had a close call yesterday after getting caught in a rip and being sucked out to sea.
Dunedin
July 7
Teens to appear over alleged car theft, crash
Four teenagers will appear in court after a car was allegedly stolen from a Dunedin address and crashed on State Highway 1 near Balclutha early yesterday.
News
July 7
Inquiry into alleged relationship with prisoner
An investigation has begun after allegations a female prison officer at the Otago Corrections Facility had a relationship with a male prisoner.
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