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Rhys Chamberlain
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NationalJuly 19

Man kicked in the head by cow

An Owaka man has been taken to Balclutha Hospital tonight after being kicked in the head by a cow.
DunedinJuly 19

St John 'corporate model' criticised

St John has enough money to fund another staff member in Dunedin, a former St John paramedic says.
DunedinJuly 19

Appeal for witnesses to Castle St fire

Police are appealing for witnesses to the Castle St flat fire which forced a man to jump from a window to safety at the weekend.
Appeal for witnesses to Castle St fire
Appeal for witnesses to Castle St fire
DunedinJuly 19

Crew concerns for St John

St John is being forced to run a single-crewed ambulance in Dunedin, which will affect response times and could put staff at risk, a leaked staff memorandum says.
DunedinJuly 8

Firearm reported in incident

Armed police were called to a Dunedin property yesterday after reports of threatening behaviour by a man allegedly in possession of a gun.
DunedinJuly 8

Six geese deceased, two to go

Two of the doomed Port Chalmers geese are still on the loose following the deaths of six others at the hands of Dunedin City Council contractors.
DunedinJuly 8

Armed men at house door in NEV

A large police presence, including a dog unit, is at a Northeast Valley address after a &quot;group&quot; of armed men were seen banging on the door.
DunedinJuly 7

Saved surfers: ‘we got lucky’ (+ video)

Three inexperienced Dunedin surfers had a close call yesterday after getting caught in a rip and being sucked out to sea.
DunedinJuly 7

Teens to appear over alleged car theft, crash

Four teenagers will appear in court after a car was allegedly stolen from a Dunedin address and crashed on State Highway 1 near Balclutha early yesterday.
NewsJuly 7

Inquiry into alleged relationship with prisoner

An investigation has begun after allegations a female prison officer at the Otago Corrections Facility had a relationship with a male prisoner.
Inquiry into alleged relationship with prisoner
Inquiry into alleged relationship with prisoner