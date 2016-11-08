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Ric Oram
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Latest
Food & Wine
November 8
'Beef steaks and porter are good belly mortar'
Beer columnist Ric Oram discovers how beer and food matching is developing at a recent evening in Queenstown.
News
April 26
Awards provide opportunity to try the exotic
The New World beer awards provide a rare opportunity to sample some of the more exotic, often high-strength and therefore relatively expensive hard-to-find beers because the supermarket is stocking about 40 of them until mid-May.
News
April 12
Kiwi hops in big demand in Europe
This year's hop harvest has ended. It runs from February until early April, with 17 growers producing about 750 tonnes from about 20 varieties on about 400ha in the Nelson region.
News
March 29
Otago’s newest brewery now bottling
The first bottles are about to leave Otago's newest brewery, on the outskirts of Alexandra.
News
November 17
Moa releases sour beer
Marlborough brewer Moa has released a couple of sour beers. No, they are not spoiled. And, before you turn your nose up, ''sour'' is not necessarily unpleasant. Think ''tart'' instead of ''bitter''.
News
April 7
Recent arrival means brewer can hop to it
Staff at Christchurch brewer Harrington's recently celebrated the arrival of a container of American hops: it was their first supply in nine months, and their Yankdak beer, with American Amarillo and Centennial hops in it, was running out thanks to a long-running waterfront dispute over there.
Food & Wine
July 30
Resurrected ale headed for stores
DB Breweries has been surprised, and delighted, by the reaction to its festive brew (refer previous column), a resurrected Waitemata Sparkling Ale produced just for corporate clients for Christmas.
Food & Wine
July 30
We're drinking less – 5.1% less
Our beer consumption last year was down nearly 50 million stubbies (or 16 million litres).
Food & Wine
July 29
BEER REVIEW: Plug pulled on NZ Lager
Devotees of Monteith's New Zealand Lager had better stock up, because the last of this brew is on retail shelves: DB Breweries has just stopped making this lager just two years after launching it.
Food & Wine
July 29
BEER REVIEW: Hoppy IPAs proving popular
The "southern man" is lapping up Dunedin brewer Emerson's big hoppy beers. Emerson's is producing a series of hop-dominated IPAs (Indian pale ales) for its Brewer's Reserve brews, which are supposed to last up to six weeks. But the first, Hoppiest Indian, lasted barely a month, so a second has gone on tap early.
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