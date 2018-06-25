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Latest
League
June 25
Raiders headed for final after nail-biter against Tigers
The South Pacific Raiders continued their recent change of fortune by knocking the defending champions, the Kia Toa Tigers, out of the competition as they gained entry to the grand final with a 20-18 victory.
League
April 16
Rare draw highlight of round 2
Round two of the ORL Premier competition featured a rare 32-32 draw between the Dunedin Bears and the South Pacific Raiders, and a tightly contested 28-22 victory for University over the Kia Toa Tigers.
League
March 11
Raiders beat new team to win Nines tournament
The Southern Zone Nines at Miller Park on Saturday produced some close results.
League
August 27
Otago Whalers bow to West Coast Chargers
The Otago Whalers lost to the West Coast Chargers at Greymouth on Saturday, going down 18-12.
League
July 16
Tigers mauled at Sandy Point
The Kia Toa Tigers were unable to overcome a strong He Tauaa side when they travelled down to Sandy Point in Invercargill on Saturday, eventually losing 58-26 in the Otago Southland grand final.
League
June 25
Kia Toa Tigers tame Eagles to retain premiership
The Kia Toa Tigers were crowned back-to-back Premiers on Saturday, beating the East Coast Eagles 52-20 in the final.
League
June 18
Eagles hang on to make final
The East Coast Eagles survived a second-half surge from the South Pacific Raiders on Saturday to gain entry to the grand final with a 36-26 victory at Bayfield Park.
League
June 16
Attacking style priority of coach Reedy
Newly appointed coach of the Otago Whalers David Reedy is looking forward to carrying on the good results that the Whalers accomplished in 2016.
League
June 4
Tigers minor champs
The Kia Toa Tigers are the minor premiers of the ORL competition after their 36-6 victory over University on Saturday.
League
May 28
Tigers on top after win
The Kia Toa Tigers' dominant 48-18 win over the South Pacific Raiders at Kensington Oval on Saturday puts them on top of the ORL competition.
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