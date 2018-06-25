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Ricki Allan
ricki.allan@alliedpress.co.nz

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LeagueJune 25

Raiders headed for final after nail-biter against Tigers

The South Pacific Raiders continued their recent change of fortune by knocking the defending champions, the Kia Toa Tigers, out of the competition as they gained entry to the grand final with a 20-18 victory.
LeagueApril 16

Rare draw highlight of round 2

Round two of the ORL Premier competition featured a rare 32-32 draw between the Dunedin Bears and the South Pacific Raiders, and a tightly contested 28-22 victory for University over the Kia Toa Tigers.
Rare draw highlight of round 2
Rare draw highlight of round 2
LeagueMarch 11

Raiders beat new team to win Nines tournament

The Southern Zone Nines at Miller Park on Saturday produced some close results.
Raiders beat new team to win Nines tournament
Raiders beat new team to win Nines tournament
LeagueAugust 27

Otago Whalers bow to West Coast Chargers

The Otago Whalers lost to the West Coast Chargers at Greymouth on Saturday, going down 18-12.
Otago Whalers bow to West Coast Chargers
Otago Whalers bow to West Coast Chargers
LeagueJuly 16

Tigers mauled at Sandy Point

The Kia Toa Tigers were unable to overcome a strong He Tauaa side when they travelled down to Sandy Point in Invercargill on Saturday, eventually losing 58-26 in the Otago Southland grand final.
LeagueJune 25

Kia Toa Tigers tame Eagles to retain premiership

The Kia Toa Tigers were crowned back-to-back Premiers on Saturday, beating the East Coast Eagles 52-20 in the final.
Kia Toa Tigers tame Eagles to retain premiership
Kia Toa Tigers tame Eagles to retain premiership
LeagueJune 18

Eagles hang on to make final

The East Coast Eagles survived a second-half surge from the South Pacific Raiders on Saturday to gain entry to the grand final with a 36-26 victory at Bayfield Park.
Eagles hang on to make final
Eagles hang on to make final
LeagueJune 16

Attacking style priority of coach Reedy

Newly appointed coach of the Otago Whalers David Reedy is looking forward to carrying on the good results that the Whalers accomplished in 2016.
LeagueJune 4

Tigers minor champs

The Kia Toa Tigers are the minor premiers of the ORL competition after their 36-6 victory over University on Saturday.
LeagueMay 28

Tigers on top after win

The Kia Toa Tigers' dominant 48-18 win over the South Pacific Raiders at Kensington Oval on Saturday puts them on top of the ORL competition.
Tigers on top after win
Tigers on top after win