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Latest
Business
June 28
Chemist Warehouse about to set up in Meridian Mall
Chemist Warehouse is coming to Dunedin’s Meridian Mall.
Business
June 27
Plan to buy, upgrade quake-prone stock
Slade Hocking wants to help "reactivate" the South’s commercial buildings, breathing life back into spaces he says should not go to waste.
Business
June 27
NZ recession ‘almost certain’, pundit says
An Otago economist says a recession is "almost certain" and Queenstown could be the hardest hit in the South.
Business
June 23
Experienced accountants honoured
Between the three of them, they have about 117 years experience in accountancy.
Business
June 23
Trust adjusts to suit market’s uncertainty
The Otago Community Trust may have to adjust its grants budget in the future if the current market volatility carries on.
North Otago
June 22
Watershed meeting called off due to claim
A last-minute creditor claim caused a meeting about a North Otago irrigation company in receivership to be called off.
Business
June 22
New New New craft brewery put up for sale
A popular Dunedin craft brewery has been put up for sale and its owner says it is for personal reasons rather than financial reasons.
Business
June 21
Net loss of $21.7m in 3 months for Highlander NZ
The holding company which owns Education Perfect has reported a loss of just over $21 million for the three months to December 31, 2021.
Business
June 21
Liquidation bid third for Burns firms
A third liquidation application has been filed against a company associated with the Burns Group.
Business
June 21
Gib crisis: call to cut red tape
A Dunedin builder is urging the Dunedin City Council to make it easier for alternative plasterboard products to be used as pressure on the Gib supply continues.
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