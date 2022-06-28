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Riley Kennedy
Riley.kennedy@odt.co.nz

Latest

BusinessJune 28

Chemist Warehouse about to set up in Meridian Mall

Chemist Warehouse is coming to Dunedin’s Meridian Mall.
BusinessJune 27

Plan to buy, upgrade quake-prone stock

Slade Hocking wants to help "reactivate" the South’s commercial buildings, breathing life back into spaces he says should not go to waste.
Plan to buy, upgrade quake-prone stock
Plan to buy, upgrade quake-prone stock
BusinessJune 27

NZ recession ‘almost certain’, pundit says

An Otago economist says a recession is "almost certain" and Queenstown could be the hardest hit in the South.
NZ recession ‘almost certain’, pundit says
NZ recession ‘almost certain’, pundit says
BusinessJune 23

Experienced accountants honoured

Between the three of them, they have about 117 years experience in accountancy.
Experienced accountants honoured
Experienced accountants honoured
BusinessJune 23

Trust adjusts to suit market’s uncertainty

The Otago Community Trust may have to adjust its grants budget in the future if the current market volatility carries on.
Trust adjusts to suit market’s uncertainty
Trust adjusts to suit market’s uncertainty
North OtagoJune 22

Watershed meeting called off due to claim

A last-minute creditor claim caused a meeting about a North Otago irrigation company in receivership to be called off.
BusinessJune 22

New New New craft brewery put up for sale

A popular Dunedin craft brewery has been put up for sale and its owner says it is for personal reasons rather than financial reasons.
New New New craft brewery put up for sale
New New New craft brewery put up for sale
BusinessJune 21

Net loss of $21.7m in 3 months for Highlander NZ

The holding company which owns Education Perfect has reported a loss of just over $21 million for the three months to December 31, 2021.
Net loss of $21.7m in 3 months for Highlander NZ
Net loss of $21.7m in 3 months for Highlander NZ
BusinessJune 21

Liquidation bid third for Burns firms

A third liquidation application has been filed against a company associated with the Burns Group.
Liquidation bid third for Burns firms
Liquidation bid third for Burns firms
BusinessJune 21

Gib crisis: call to cut red tape

A Dunedin builder is urging the Dunedin City Council to make it easier for alternative plasterboard products to be used as pressure on the Gib supply continues.
Gib crisis: call to cut red tape
Gib crisis: call to cut red tape