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Robert Landreth
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Latest
Southland
November 9
Southern yacht off to protest oil-drilling
Bluff charter yacht Tiama, skippered by Henk Haazen, sailed from Bluff yesterday to join the Oil Free Seas Flotilla to protest Texan oil company Anadarko's first deep-sea drilling operation in the Taranaki Basin.
Southland
February 25
Fire starts on stove top
Eggs which boiled dry led to a full-scale fire in an Invercargill flat yesterday.
Southland
December 4
New road access to Humpridge Track 'progressing well'
Construction of a new access road to the start of the Humpridge and South Coast tracks is currently under way.
Southland
September 17
Coal seam gas search goes on
The first well drilled by L&M Petroleum, in its search for coal seam gas near Ohai is expected to be completed next week after problems with the drilling equipment put a halt to the job.
Southland
August 21
Feed shipped from South East Asia to Southland
Ravensdown imported its first Southland bound shipment of palm kernel extract (PKE) into South Port yesterday, with a load of 29,000 tonnes from East Malaysia.
Southland
August 14
Southland Paralympian bound for Beijing
Jess Hamill, Southland's only Paralympian, says her preparation for the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games is "going pretty good".
Southland
August 1
Animal Health Board seek exemption to release pigs in Hokonui Hills
The Animal Health Board has asked for permission to release 10 feral pigs into the Hokonui Hills in a trial to detect the presence of bovine tuberculosis in the remaining possum population.
Southland
July 31
Pilot market garden, model for Zimbabwe
A Zimbabwean entrepreneur is looking for land and expertise to set up an organic market garden in Invercargill which would be used as a pilot scheme for similar gardens in Zimbabwe.
Southland
July 27
Family businesses up for national food awards
It's Southland's dairy version of David and Goliath.