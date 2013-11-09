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Robert Landreth
RobertL@odt.co.nz

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SouthlandNovember 9

Southern yacht off to protest oil-drilling

Bluff charter yacht Tiama, skippered by Henk Haazen, sailed from Bluff yesterday to join the Oil Free Seas Flotilla to protest Texan oil company Anadarko's first deep-sea drilling operation in the Taranaki Basin.
Southern yacht off to protest oil-drilling
Southern yacht off to protest oil-drilling
SouthlandFebruary 25

Fire starts on stove top

Eggs which boiled dry led to a full-scale fire in an Invercargill flat yesterday.
Fire starts on stove top
Fire starts on stove top
SouthlandDecember 4

New road access to Humpridge Track 'progressing well'

Construction of a new access road to the start of the Humpridge and South Coast tracks is currently under way.
New road access to Humpridge Track 'progressing well'
New road access to Humpridge Track 'progressing well'
SouthlandSeptember 17

Coal seam gas search goes on

The first well drilled by L&amp;M Petroleum, in its search for coal seam gas near Ohai is expected to be completed next week after problems with the drilling equipment put a halt to the job.
Coal seam gas search goes on
Coal seam gas search goes on
SouthlandAugust 21

Feed shipped from South East Asia to Southland

Ravensdown imported its first Southland bound shipment of palm kernel extract (PKE) into South Port yesterday, with a load of 29,000 tonnes from East Malaysia.
SouthlandAugust 14

Southland Paralympian bound for Beijing

Jess Hamill, Southland's only Paralympian, says her preparation for the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games is &quot;going pretty good&quot;.
Southland Paralympian bound for Beijing
Southland Paralympian bound for Beijing
SouthlandAugust 1

Animal Health Board seek exemption to release pigs in Hokonui Hills

The Animal Health Board has asked for permission to release 10 feral pigs into the Hokonui Hills in a trial to detect the presence of bovine tuberculosis in the remaining possum population.
SouthlandJuly 31

Pilot market garden, model for Zimbabwe

A Zimbabwean entrepreneur is looking for land and expertise to set up an organic market garden in Invercargill which would be used as a pilot scheme for similar gardens in Zimbabwe.
SouthlandJuly 27

Family businesses up for national food awards

It's Southland's dairy version of David and Goliath.
Family businesses up for national food awards
Family businesses up for national food awards