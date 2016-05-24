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Robert van Royen
robert@odt.co.nz

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CricketMay 24

Cricket: First game for Soper since 2014

It has been a long-time coming, but Blair Soper is finally over a shoulder injury and ready to play first-class cricket again.
SportApril 22

Adventure racing: Police team expecting tears and to ‘hate life’

The fuzz will be on the beat in unfamiliar territory starting on Saturday.
RugbyApril 22

Rugby: Highlanders name strong line-up despite injuries

Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph has been forced to make a raft of changes to his team for tomorrow night's match against the Waratahs in Sydney.
Rugby: Highlanders name strong line-up despite injuries
Rugby: Highlanders name strong line-up despite injuries
GolfApril 22

Golf: Australia takes title yet again

Let's just rename it the Australian Open.
SportApril 10

Rowing: Otago school crews win five more medals

Otago crews added five medals to the region's tally on the final day of the Maadi Cup regatta on Lake Ruataniwha on Saturday.
NetballApril 10

Netball: Lacklustre Steel has to settle for draw

What an anti-climax.
Netball: Lacklustre Steel has to settle for draw
Netball: Lacklustre Steel has to settle for draw
SportApril 10

Athletics: Edging to world-class standard

Pole vaulter Eliza McCartney is the latest New Zealand field athlete to set people talking. She lit up the national track and field championships in Dunedin last month, and put the spotlight on an event that is often overshadowed. Sports reporter Robert van Royen caught up with men's national record holder Paul Gibbons to find out more about the sport. 
SportApril 8

Rowing: Otago crews secure two golds

Waitaki Boys' High School single sculler Mark Taylor opened Otago's medal account in style at the annual Maadi Cup regatta yesterday.
Rowing: Otago crews secure two golds
Rowing: Otago crews secure two golds
SportApril 8

Athletics 'Future-proofing' part of strategic plan

Athletics Otago is &quot;future proofing'' and a restructure at the top of the organisation takes place next month.
Athletics 'Future-proofing' part of strategic plan
Athletics 'Future-proofing' part of strategic plan
NetballApril 8

Netball: Watson ready to take every opportunity

Jane Watson did not expect to start last week's season opener against the Mystics, but she took the opportunity with both hands.
Netball: Watson ready to take every opportunity
Netball: Watson ready to take every opportunity