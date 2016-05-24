GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Robert van Royen
robert@odt.co.nz
Latest
Cricket
May 24
Cricket: First game for Soper since 2014
It has been a long-time coming, but Blair Soper is finally over a shoulder injury and ready to play first-class cricket again.
Sport
April 22
Adventure racing: Police team expecting tears and to ‘hate life’
The fuzz will be on the beat in unfamiliar territory starting on Saturday.
Rugby
April 22
Rugby: Highlanders name strong line-up despite injuries
Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph has been forced to make a raft of changes to his team for tomorrow night's match against the Waratahs in Sydney.
Golf
April 22
Golf: Australia takes title yet again
Let's just rename it the Australian Open.
Sport
April 10
Rowing: Otago school crews win five more medals
Otago crews added five medals to the region's tally on the final day of the Maadi Cup regatta on Lake Ruataniwha on Saturday.
Netball
April 10
Netball: Lacklustre Steel has to settle for draw
What an anti-climax.
Sport
April 10
Athletics: Edging to world-class standard
Pole vaulter Eliza McCartney is the latest New Zealand field athlete to set people talking. She lit up the national track and field championships in Dunedin last month, and put the spotlight on an event that is often overshadowed. Sports reporter Robert van Royen caught up with men's national record holder Paul Gibbons to find out more about the sport.
Sport
April 8
Rowing: Otago crews secure two golds
Waitaki Boys' High School single sculler Mark Taylor opened Otago's medal account in style at the annual Maadi Cup regatta yesterday.
Sport
April 8
Athletics 'Future-proofing' part of strategic plan
Athletics Otago is "future proofing'' and a restructure at the top of the organisation takes place next month.
Netball
April 8
Netball: Watson ready to take every opportunity
Jane Watson did not expect to start last week's season opener against the Mystics, but she took the opportunity with both hands.
View more