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Robin Charteris
robin.charteris@odt.co.nz
Latest
The Mix
February 23
A ring around Ireland
Retired Otago Daily Times editor Robin Charteris and his wife, Judi, find fun and fury as they drive around Ireland.
Travel
June 16
Is near enough good enough?
Former Otago Daily Times editor Robin Charteris spits into his whisky as he rounds Cape Horn, or does he?
The Mix
January 31
Taking flight from Uzbekistan
There is no such thing as a free lunch. But as Robin Charteris discovered, that doesn't necessarily apply to flights.
Sponsored Content
June 28
Captured by the Colorado
There are uplifting experiences to be found in the depths of Arizona's Grand Canyon, writes former Otago Daily Times editor Robin Charteris.
Travel
May 20
People-watching in Tokyo
Travel is an expensive (not to mention addictive) hobby, so finding real bargains can be a goldmine.
Travel
July 12
12 reasons to chase the sun
Travel
July 12
A winter winner
Travel
July 5
Don't leave home without GPS
Forget Wi-Fi, SMS or any other acronymic invention of this electronic age; keen traveller Robin Charteris has found GPS, and reckons it's just GREAT.
Travel
July 5
Colditz in close-up
A visit to the notorious Colditz Castle was the highlight of a recent drive around eastern Europe by former Otago Daily Times editor Robin Charteris and his wife, Judi.
Travel
June 28
A journey fit for heroes