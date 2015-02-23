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Robin Charteris
robin.charteris@odt.co.nz

Latest

The MixFebruary 23

A ring around Ireland

Retired Otago Daily Times editor Robin Charteris and his wife, Judi, find fun and fury as they drive around Ireland.
TravelJune 16

Is near enough good enough?

Former Otago Daily Times editor Robin Charteris spits into his whisky as he rounds Cape Horn, or does he?
The MixJanuary 31

Taking flight from Uzbekistan

There is no such thing as a free lunch. But as Robin Charteris discovered, that doesn't necessarily apply to flights. 
Taking flight from Uzbekistan
Taking flight from Uzbekistan
Sponsored ContentJune 28

Captured by the Colorado

There are uplifting experiences to be found in the depths of Arizona's Grand Canyon, writes former Otago Daily Times editor Robin Charteris. 
TravelMay 20

People-watching in Tokyo

Travel is an expensive (not to mention addictive) hobby, so finding real bargains can be a goldmine.
TravelJuly 12

12 reasons to chase the sun

12 reasons to chase the sun
12 reasons to chase the sun
TravelJuly 12

A winter winner

A winter winner
A winter winner
TravelJuly 5

Don't leave home without GPS

Forget Wi-Fi, SMS or any other acronymic invention of this electronic age; keen traveller Robin Charteris has found GPS, and reckons it's just GREAT.
Don't leave home without GPS
Don't leave home without GPS
TravelJuly 5

Colditz in close-up

A visit to the notorious Colditz Castle was the highlight of a recent drive around eastern Europe by former Otago Daily Times editor Robin Charteris and his wife, Judi.
Colditz in close-up
Colditz in close-up
TravelJune 28

A journey fit for heroes

A journey fit for heroes
A journey fit for heroes