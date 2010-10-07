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Robyn Freeth
robynf@mailhost

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Home & GardenOctober 7

Unique flowers link diverse genus

Euphorbia is a huge and varied genus. It ranges from the common garden milkweed to a variety of universally grown perennials, to cacti-like succulents and the traditional Christmas poinsettia.
Unique flowers link diverse genus
Unique flowers link diverse genus
Home & GardenApril 29

Touch of Mediterranean

Achieving a Mediterranean look outdoors in Dunedin is surprisingly easy.
Touch of Mediterranean
Touch of Mediterranean
Home & GardenMarch 4

Celery pine evergreen with pleasing aroma

I have a strong aversion to celery, but certainly not to the celery pine.
Celery pine evergreen with pleasing aroma
Celery pine evergreen with pleasing aroma
Home & GardenNovember 12

Well adapted to harsh conditions

The flora of the Mediterranean region has evolved to cope with the harsh environment, as well as enduring thousands of years of human influence.
Well adapted to harsh conditions
Well adapted to harsh conditions
Home & GardenSeptember 17

Plant Life: Grouping plants creates impact

Plants are a bit like humans, appearing to enjoy having others close by; I therefore lean towards planting in drifts.
Plant Life: Grouping plants creates impact
Plant Life: Grouping plants creates impact
Home & GardenJuly 30

At home on Rock of Gibraltar

The rocky limestone outcrops of Gibraltar resemble an enormous wild rock garden and are home to several unique species of plants.
At home on Rock of Gibraltar
At home on Rock of Gibraltar
Home & GardenJune 11

Graceful giant cedar source of essential oil

Like a typical human, I notice the deodar cedar when I have to clean up after it.
Graceful giant cedar source of essential oil
Graceful giant cedar source of essential oil
Home & GardenFebruary 19

Plant life: Evergreen, ever-changing

The common bearberry, Arctostaphylos uva-ursi, is a prostrate shrub which is the same, but different, throughout the year.
Plant life: Evergreen, ever-changing
Plant life: Evergreen, ever-changing