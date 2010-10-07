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Robyn Freeth
robynf@mailhost
Latest
Home & Garden
October 7
Unique flowers link diverse genus
Euphorbia is a huge and varied genus. It ranges from the common garden milkweed to a variety of universally grown perennials, to cacti-like succulents and the traditional Christmas poinsettia.
Home & Garden
April 29
Touch of Mediterranean
Achieving a Mediterranean look outdoors in Dunedin is surprisingly easy.
Home & Garden
March 4
Celery pine evergreen with pleasing aroma
I have a strong aversion to celery, but certainly not to the celery pine.
Home & Garden
November 12
Well adapted to harsh conditions
The flora of the Mediterranean region has evolved to cope with the harsh environment, as well as enduring thousands of years of human influence.
Home & Garden
September 17
Plant Life: Grouping plants creates impact
Plants are a bit like humans, appearing to enjoy having others close by; I therefore lean towards planting in drifts.
Home & Garden
July 30
At home on Rock of Gibraltar
The rocky limestone outcrops of Gibraltar resemble an enormous wild rock garden and are home to several unique species of plants.
Home & Garden
June 11
Graceful giant cedar source of essential oil
Like a typical human, I notice the deodar cedar when I have to clean up after it.
Home & Garden
February 19
Plant life: Evergreen, ever-changing
The common bearberry, Arctostaphylos uva-ursi, is a prostrate shrub which is the same, but different, throughout the year.