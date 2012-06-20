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Rosaleen Macbayne
rosaleen@odt.co.nz

Latest

NationalJune 20

Guy murder trial: Father admits lying to police

The father of slain Feilding farmer Scott Guy has admitted he lied to police when he told them the farm shotgun was always kept locked away when, for some weeks before his son's murder, it had not been.
Guy murder trial: Father admits lying to police
Guy murder trial: Father admits lying to police
NewsDecember 6

Failed police recruit must pay Commissioner $20,000

An Auckland woman who failed to graduate as a police constable and took a personal grievance complaint to the Employment Relations Authority has now been ordered to pay more than $20,000 in costs to the Police Commissioner.
NationalDecember 4

Cop killer appeals conviction

A man who killed an undercover police sergeant three years ago has appealed against his conviction.
Cop killer appeals conviction
Cop killer appeals conviction
NationalDecember 2

Cuba Mall car arson accused denied bail

A Taupo man charged with setting his car alight in central Wellington has been refused bail, despite his terminally ill mother agreeing to have him to stay for what she expects to be her last Christmas.
NationalNovember 29

Husband researched suicide for wife

A man accused of helping his wife of 47 years to commit suicide told a jury this afternoon how he had tried everything in his power to make her life as comfortable and pleasant as possible.
NationalNovember 14

Crown wants tougher sentence for rapist

The Crown has gone to the Court of Appeal seeking a higher sentence for a Napier man who was jailed for 14 years after a night of offending which ended in the rape of a teenage girl.
DunedinNovember 14

Fonterra fights Dunedin cafe over 'Tip Top' name

A Dunedin cafe-restaurant is in a David and Goliath battle with dairy giant Fonterra over the trademark name Tip Top.
NationalNovember 7

Former Blenheim bar owner appeals manslaughter conviction

A former Blenheim publican found guilty of the manslaughter of a young man he evicted from his bar has appealed against his conviction.
NationalOctober 30

Nia Glassie's mother denied parole

The mother of tortured Rotorua toddler Nia Glassie has been denied parole.
Nia Glassie's mother denied parole
Nia Glassie's mother denied parole
NationalOctober 19

Woman driver almost four times limit

A woman caught driving while almost four times the legal alcohol limit was &quot;lucky to be alive,'' a judge said today.