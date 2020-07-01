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Rosie Manins
rosie.manins@odt.co.nz
Latest
National
July 1
Kiwi's fight for a Covid-19 test very tricky in Atlanta
Former Allied Press reporter Rosie Manins has been living in Atlanta as a permanent resident since March 2019. She reports her experience of trying to get a Covid-19 test as yesterday the state of Georgia recorded 1800 new cases.
Entertainment
September 27
Plight of fleeing family told in topical novel
As thousands flee the ravages of civil war in the hope of asylum, their common story is told by the Waziri family in Nadia Hashimi's second novel.
Entertainment
August 2
True tale of a terrorist 'recruit'
Professional boundaries are overthrown by morality in Anna Erelle's investigation of Islamic State recruitment in France.
Entertainment
February 22
NZ setting to the fore of '60s tale
In this character-driven novel set predominantly in 1960s New Zealand, the locations come to the fore.
Entertainment
October 5
Romance adds spice, but food the star
Her passion is food but Jennifer Klinec also writes surprisingly well.
Entertainment
June 27
Compelling story of hope
I'm a little sceptical about ''I survived'' books.
Entertainment
June 6
History, heritage examined
It is a rare thing for a novel so steeped in history to be simultaneously relevant to modern-day readers.
Dunedin
May 26
8500 at Dunedin Anzac dawn service
An estimated crowd of between 8500 and 9000 people gathered around the Dunedin Cenotaph in Queens Gardens for this morning's Anzac Day dawn service.
News
May 26
Men survive 60m plunge in 4WD
Two Christchurch men are recovering in Dunedin Hospital after being winched from a 4WD vehicle which rolled about 60m down a steep bank in remote country west of Roxburgh yesterday.
South Otago
May 26
Sawmill closes; 79 jobs lost at 3 sites
Rosebank Sawmill staff are devastated, out of work and in shock about the facility's closure.
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