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Rosie Manins
rosie.manins@odt.co.nz

Latest

NationalJuly 1

Kiwi's fight for a Covid-19 test very tricky in Atlanta

Former Allied Press reporter Rosie Manins has been living in Atlanta as a permanent resident since March 2019. She reports her experience of trying to get a Covid-19 test as yesterday the state of Georgia recorded 1800 new cases.
Kiwi's fight for a Covid-19 test very tricky in Atlanta
Kiwi's fight for a Covid-19 test very tricky in Atlanta
EntertainmentSeptember 27

Plight of fleeing family told in topical novel

As thousands flee the ravages of civil war in the hope of asylum, their common story is told by the Waziri family in Nadia Hashimi's second novel.
Plight of fleeing family told in topical novel
Plight of fleeing family told in topical novel
EntertainmentAugust 2

True tale of a terrorist 'recruit'

Professional boundaries are overthrown by morality in Anna Erelle's investigation of Islamic State recruitment in France.
True tale of a terrorist 'recruit'
True tale of a terrorist 'recruit'
EntertainmentFebruary 22

NZ setting to the fore of '60s tale

In this character-driven novel set predominantly in 1960s New Zealand, the locations come to the fore.
NZ setting to the fore of '60s tale
NZ setting to the fore of '60s tale
EntertainmentOctober 5

Romance adds spice, but food the star

Her passion is food but Jennifer Klinec also writes surprisingly well.
Romance adds spice, but food the star
Romance adds spice, but food the star
EntertainmentJune 27

Compelling story of hope

I'm a little sceptical about ''I survived'' books.
Compelling story of hope
Compelling story of hope
EntertainmentJune 6

History, heritage examined

It is a rare thing for a novel so steeped in history to be simultaneously relevant to modern-day readers.
History, heritage examined
History, heritage examined
DunedinMay 26

8500 at Dunedin Anzac dawn service

An estimated crowd of between 8500 and 9000 people gathered around the Dunedin Cenotaph in Queens Gardens for this morning's Anzac Day dawn service.
NewsMay 26

Men survive 60m plunge in 4WD

Two Christchurch men are recovering in Dunedin Hospital after being winched from a 4WD vehicle which rolled about 60m down a steep bank in remote country west of Roxburgh yesterday.
Men survive 60m plunge in 4WD
Men survive 60m plunge in 4WD
South OtagoMay 26

Sawmill closes; 79 jobs lost at 3 sites

Rosebank Sawmill staff are devastated, out of work and in shock about the facility's closure.