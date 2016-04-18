SECTIONS
Roy Colbert
royc@mailhost

Latest

OpinionApril 18

Come into my bath, said the spider to the Buddhist-leaning mug

Spiders. Spiders as big as tennis balls, rolling through our house like, well, tennis balls. Bigger than tennis balls. As big as microwave ovens. I have photos. Why?
OpinionMarch 7

Killing nasty bugs is just a racket

Most rational thinkers agree the best things in life are free.
OpinionFebruary 1

TV appetites drive absurd sport space

In recent years, there has been a shoal of new sports either added to or withdrawn from the Olympic Games.
TV appetites drive absurd sport space
TV appetites drive absurd sport space
OpinionNovember 30

Such an evening of music can gladden the heart

The evening began at the former Rugby Hotel in Carroll St.
OpinionNovember 17

Winging it with Fleetwood Mac in times of rumour

Fleetwood Mac. People with terribly young eyes are asking me if I am going to see them in November.
Winging it with Fleetwood Mac in times of rumour
Winging it with Fleetwood Mac in times of rumour
OpinionNovember 2

Fifty reasons why Rosie would have crackled

Close personal friend, let's just call her Rosie, if for no other reason than that is her name.
OpinionOctober 26

May this wonderful old hall of musical memories stand forever

The University of Otago's Marama Hall has bobbed and weaved its way intriguingly through my life, music most often the lure.
May this wonderful old hall of musical memories stand forever
May this wonderful old hall of musical memories stand forever
OpinionOctober 12

Which fork leads to a grisly end?

Most of us have come to a key fork in the road at some time during our lives, some more than others.
OpinionOctober 5

Entertaining us with ultracrepidarian comments

Anodyne. Now there's a word. And it's everywhere these days - EVERYWHERE! Anodyne!
OpinionSeptember 28

The road to Damascus can take a strange turn

Misogyny.