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Roy Colbert
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Latest
Opinion
April 18
Come into my bath, said the spider to the Buddhist-leaning mug
Spiders. Spiders as big as tennis balls, rolling through our house like, well, tennis balls. Bigger than tennis balls. As big as microwave ovens. I have photos. Why?
Opinion
March 7
Killing nasty bugs is just a racket
Most rational thinkers agree the best things in life are free.
Opinion
February 1
TV appetites drive absurd sport space
In recent years, there has been a shoal of new sports either added to or withdrawn from the Olympic Games.
Opinion
November 30
Such an evening of music can gladden the heart
The evening began at the former Rugby Hotel in Carroll St.
Opinion
November 17
Winging it with Fleetwood Mac in times of rumour
Fleetwood Mac. People with terribly young eyes are asking me if I am going to see them in November.
Opinion
November 2
Fifty reasons why Rosie would have crackled
Close personal friend, let's just call her Rosie, if for no other reason than that is her name.
Opinion
October 26
May this wonderful old hall of musical memories stand forever
The University of Otago's Marama Hall has bobbed and weaved its way intriguingly through my life, music most often the lure.
Opinion
October 12
Which fork leads to a grisly end?
Most of us have come to a key fork in the road at some time during our lives, some more than others.
Opinion
October 5
Entertaining us with ultracrepidarian comments
Anodyne. Now there's a word. And it's everywhere these days - EVERYWHERE! Anodyne!
Opinion
September 28
The road to Damascus can take a strange turn
Misogyny.
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