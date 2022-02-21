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Ruby Heyward
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Latest
North Otago
February 21
Business engagement, examining rubbish part of WDC wasteplan
The Waitaki District Council is making a push towards waste minimisation, recycling and diversion, solid waste manager Steve Clarke says.
South Canterbury
February 17
Closed road signs ignored
Do not drive down closed roads.
North Otago
February 17
Closed road signs ignored
Do not drive down closed roads.
North Otago
February 13
Horticultural show entrants undeterred by bad weather
Despite bad weather leading up to the event, the North Otago Horticultural Society’s summer show went ahead at the weekend in Oamaru’s Scottish Hall.
North Otago
February 11
Catering to the need
Te Kaika hopes to vaccinate 500 people each day of its three-day drive-through vaccination clinic in Oamaru.
North Otago
February 11
Vocation and art a fortunate blend
Sister Mary Horn is one of the lucky ones.
North Otago
February 7
Geopark appoints two new trustees
The Waitaki Whitestone Geopark has a busy year ahead as it rolls with the punches presented by Covid-19 and welcomes two trustees.
North Otago
February 4
Illegal dumping leads to $400 fine
The Waitaki District Council has "zero tolerance" towards illegal dumping, and it turns out, so do some of its residents.
North Otago
February 4
Looking for a sign
The Waitaki District Council placed a street sign blade on the wrong road, a mix-up that occurred while replacing a stolen sign in Oamaru’s Doon St.
North Otago
February 3
Oamaru music festival cancelled
Oamaru is not going to get its usual jazzing up at Otago Anniversary weekend.
View more