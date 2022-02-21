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Ruby Heyward
ruby.heyward@alliedpress.co.nz

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North OtagoFebruary 21

Business engagement, examining rubbish part of WDC wasteplan

The Waitaki District Council is making a push towards waste minimisation, recycling and diversion, solid waste manager Steve Clarke says.
Business engagement, examining rubbish part of WDC wasteplan
Business engagement, examining rubbish part of WDC wasteplan
South CanterburyFebruary 17

Closed road signs ignored

Do not drive down closed roads.
Closed road signs ignored
Closed road signs ignored
North OtagoFebruary 17

Closed road signs ignored

Do not drive down closed roads.
Closed road signs ignored
Closed road signs ignored
North OtagoFebruary 13

Horticultural show entrants undeterred by bad weather

Despite bad weather leading up to the event, the North Otago Horticultural Society’s summer show went ahead at the weekend in Oamaru’s Scottish Hall.
Horticultural show entrants undeterred by bad weather
Horticultural show entrants undeterred by bad weather
North OtagoFebruary 11

Catering to the need

Te Kaika hopes to vaccinate 500 people each day of its three-day drive-through vaccination clinic in Oamaru.
Catering to the need
Catering to the need
North OtagoFebruary 11

Vocation and art a fortunate blend

Sister Mary Horn is one of the lucky ones.
Vocation and art a fortunate blend
Vocation and art a fortunate blend
North OtagoFebruary 7

Geopark appoints two new trustees

The Waitaki Whitestone Geopark has a busy year ahead as it rolls with the punches presented by Covid-19 and welcomes two trustees.
Geopark appoints two new trustees
Geopark appoints two new trustees
North OtagoFebruary 4

Illegal dumping leads to $400 fine

The Waitaki District Council has "zero tolerance" towards illegal dumping, and it turns out, so do some of its residents.
Illegal dumping leads to $400 fine
Illegal dumping leads to $400 fine
North OtagoFebruary 4

Looking for a sign

The Waitaki District Council placed a street sign blade on the wrong road, a mix-up that occurred while replacing a stolen sign in Oamaru’s Doon St.
Looking for a sign
Looking for a sign
North OtagoFebruary 3

Oamaru music festival cancelled

Oamaru is not going to get its usual jazzing up at Otago Anniversary weekend.
Oamaru music festival cancelled
Oamaru music festival cancelled