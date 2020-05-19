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Latest
News
May 19
Some alarmed over satellites
Sharp-eyed people may have noticed a procession of lights crossing the evening sky in recent months.
News
May 8
Experts still intrigued by Queenstown 'UFO'
Just over a week ago Matt Wilcox filmed a smoky object above Queenstown heading east over the Remarkables .
Sport
May 7
Grass watered by remote control
Irrigation by remote control was the only way Dunedin’s Forysth Barr Stadium staff could water the grass during the first three weeks of the Covid-19 lockdown.
News
May 6
Cannabis campaigner confident ahead of referendum
A Dunedin cannabis campaigner says it is important there is a mature conversation about the pros and cons of legalising the drug, ahead of the referendum later this year.
Dunedin
May 5
Lockdown Ramadan bringing Dunedin Muslims closer to God
Observing Ramadan during the Covid-19 crisis is proving to be a positive experience for Otago Muslim Association chairman Mohammed Rizwan.
News
April 29
Back in the swing of things: Golfers 'itching' to get back on the tee
Video: While most sport is still off limits under alert level 3, golfers have flocked to courses across New Zealand as the sport resumes under strict rules and guidelines.
News
April 23
Essential repairs carried out on damaged water pipes
Work is being carried out on damaged wastewater pipes in St Leonards after parts of the suburb were flooded at the weekend.
News
April 20
Buses still carrying up to 1000 passengers a day
Dunedin's bus services are operating at about 10% of their usual patronage as the Otago Regional Council continues to offer a free service for essential workers as well as anyone else who needs to use public transport for going to the supermarket or pharmacy.
News
April 15
Truckies keeping shelves stocked during lockdown
WATCH: Delivery truck drivers have been working non-stop for the past three weeks making sure supermarket shelves are stocked and essential goods are getting to the people who need them the most.
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April 9
Fire safety even more important during lockdown
WATCH:Fire and Emergency New Zealand says it's more important than ever to be fire safe at home.
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