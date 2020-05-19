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Rudy Adrian
rudyh@channel39.co.nz

Latest

NewsMay 19

Some alarmed over satellites

Sharp-eyed people may have noticed a procession of lights crossing the evening sky in recent months.
NewsMay 8

Experts still intrigued by Queenstown 'UFO'

Just over a week ago Matt Wilcox filmed a smoky object above Queenstown heading east over the Remarkables .
SportMay 7

Grass watered by remote control

Irrigation by remote control was the only way Dunedin’s Forysth Barr Stadium staff could water the grass during the first three weeks of the Covid-19 lockdown.
Grass watered by remote control
Grass watered by remote control
NewsMay 6

Cannabis campaigner confident ahead of referendum

A Dunedin cannabis campaigner says it is important there is a mature conversation about the pros and cons of legalising the drug, ahead of the referendum later this year.
DunedinMay 5

Lockdown Ramadan bringing Dunedin Muslims closer to God

Observing Ramadan during the Covid-19 crisis is proving to be a positive experience for Otago Muslim Association chairman Mohammed Rizwan.
Lockdown Ramadan bringing Dunedin Muslims closer to God
Lockdown Ramadan bringing Dunedin Muslims closer to God
NewsApril 29

Back in the swing of things: Golfers 'itching' to get back on the tee

Video: While most sport is still off limits under alert level 3, golfers have flocked to courses across New Zealand as the sport resumes under strict rules and guidelines.
NewsApril 23

Essential repairs carried out on damaged water pipes

Work is being carried out on damaged wastewater pipes in St Leonards after parts of the suburb were flooded at the weekend.
NewsApril 20

Buses still carrying up to 1000 passengers a day

Dunedin's bus services are operating at about 10% of their usual patronage as the Otago Regional Council continues to offer a free service for essential workers as well as anyone else who needs to use public transport for going to the supermarket or pharmacy.
NewsApril 15

Truckies keeping shelves stocked during lockdown

WATCH: Delivery truck drivers have been working non-stop for the past three weeks making sure supermarket shelves are stocked and essential goods are getting to the people who need them the most.
NewsApril 9

Fire safety even more important during lockdown

WATCH:Fire and Emergency New Zealand says it's more important than ever to be fire safe at home.