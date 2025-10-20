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Sally Brooker
sally.brooker@alliedpress.co.nz

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TravelOctober 20

Detour to land full of pride

Former Oamaru Mail reporter Sally Brooker tells of her recent trip to Greenland.
Detour to land full of pride
Detour to land full of pride
SouthlandSeptember 2

Awestruck by natural beauty of Norway’s west coast

Sally Brooker shares her arctic travels in Norway. 
Awestruck by natural beauty of Norway’s west coast
Awestruck by natural beauty of Norway’s west coast
SouthlandNovember 26

Tough season for rural contractors

The silage and baleage sector in Southland is "a nightmare", Daryl Thompson says.
Tough season for rural contractors
Tough season for rural contractors
North OtagoFebruary 24

Auction to raise funds for rest-home

Farming gear features prominently in the auction lots to raise funds for Kurow’s Whalan Lodge.
Auction to raise funds for rest-home
Auction to raise funds for rest-home
South CanterburyFebruary 17

First incubated hoiho ready to leave nest

In a world first, a yellow-eyed penguin has been incubated and hatched in hospital - and is almost ready to leave her nest and head out to sea.
First incubated hoiho ready to leave nest
First incubated hoiho ready to leave nest
DunedinFebruary 16

First incubated hoiho ready to leave nest

In a world-first, a hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has been successfully incubated by human hand, hatched in hospital and made ready to leave her nest.
First incubated hoiho ready to leave nest
First incubated hoiho ready to leave nest
NewsFebruary 10

Model T Ford rally recreates Fred Dennison tour

Henry Ford will be smiling smugly in his grave.
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North OtagoFebruary 10

Ford rally to follow original 1913 promotional drive route

Henry Ford will be smiling smugly in his grave.
Ford rally to follow original 1913 promotional drive route
Ford rally to follow original 1913 promotional drive route
North OtagoSeptember 24

Criterion set to open doors again

Hospitality will soon be offered again at Oamaru’s Criterion Hotel.
Criterion set to open doors again
Criterion set to open doors again
North OtagoSeptember 4

Developers inspired to move south

Oamaru's historic Meeks Mill will be strengthened before being fitted out for its 17th decade.
Developers inspired to move south
Developers inspired to move south