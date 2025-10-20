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Sally Brooker
sally.brooker@alliedpress.co.nz
Latest
Travel
October 20
Detour to land full of pride
Former Oamaru Mail reporter Sally Brooker tells of her recent trip to Greenland.
Southland
September 2
Awestruck by natural beauty of Norway’s west coast
Sally Brooker shares her arctic travels in Norway.
Southland
November 26
Tough season for rural contractors
The silage and baleage sector in Southland is "a nightmare", Daryl Thompson says.
North Otago
February 24
Auction to raise funds for rest-home
Farming gear features prominently in the auction lots to raise funds for Kurow’s Whalan Lodge.
South Canterbury
February 17
First incubated hoiho ready to leave nest
In a world first, a yellow-eyed penguin has been incubated and hatched in hospital - and is almost ready to leave her nest and head out to sea.
Dunedin
February 16
First incubated hoiho ready to leave nest
In a world-first, a hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has been successfully incubated by human hand, hatched in hospital and made ready to leave her nest.
News
February 10
Model T Ford rally recreates Fred Dennison tour
Henry Ford will be smiling smugly in his grave.
SUBSCRIBER
North Otago
February 10
Ford rally to follow original 1913 promotional drive route
Henry Ford will be smiling smugly in his grave.
North Otago
September 24
Criterion set to open doors again
Hospitality will soon be offered again at Oamaru’s Criterion Hotel.
North Otago
September 4
Developers inspired to move south
Oamaru's historic Meeks Mill will be strengthened before being fitted out for its 17th decade.
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