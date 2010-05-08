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Sam Stevens
sam.stevens@odt.co.nz
Latest
Business
May 8
New toys, more reach promised by Vodafone
Vodafone's business roadshow in Dunedin yesterday was as much about unveiling next-generation gadgets - some of them seemingly straight from a Bond film - as it was about announcing half-billion-dollar plans to extend network coverage to most of the country by 2010.
Dunedin
May 8
School opts for free software
Warrington school is to stop using school management software supplied by the Ministry of Education.
Dunedin
February 7
Repairing the ravages of time and tide
A return to construction and maintenance techniques similar to those used in the 19th century is ensuring the future of the historic sea walls around Otago Harbour, writes Sam Stevens.
Dunedin
February 7
Sea walls' narrative kept alive
Construction of sea walls on the Otago Peninsula began in the late 1860s as a dray road between Portobello and Dunedin moved from high on the hill to the water's edge.
Dunedin
February 1
TrustPower overbills by $18,300
TrustPower has refunded former Waikouaiti Beach Motor Camp manager Andrew Cleghorn $13,000 after admitting it had overcharged him.
Dunedin
January 30
Profile of products in films surveyed
People are used to seeing products advertised in newspapers and on television, but how much do products appeal when they are artfully, and strategically, placed in films on the silver screen?
Dunedin
January 30
Place for peace, quiet, poetry
A Broad Bay cottage on the Otago Peninsula looks set to again become a tranquil place where painters, writers and poets find inspiration.
Southland
January 23
Ban on Israelis opposed
Protesters concerned at an Invercargill cafe owner's decision not to serve two Israelis earlier this week held a "peaceful, informal" demonstration in the CBD at lunchtime yesterday.
Dunedin
January 23
Stink raised over dead sheep
Finding the source of the smell - a decomposing sheep - was easy; finding a local authority willing to deal with the problem was anything but, staff at a seafront cafe in Dunedin said yesterday.
Dunedin
January 20
Park favourite left high and dry
It sounds like a whale of a tale, but after more than 40 years as a source of entertainment for Dunedin children the concrete whale at the centre of a paddling pool at Marlow Park has had a summer off.
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