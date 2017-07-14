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Sam Valentine
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Latest
Entertainment
July 14
Americana at Purple Rain
The Miltones are on tour throughout the country this month, supporting the release of their self-titled debut album.
Entertainment
July 7
Touring gets ‘Easier’
In celebration of new single Easier, Albion Place is launching a national tour, starting with a hometown show next week.
Entertainment
June 30
A guitarist of calibre
Brooklyn guitar virtuoso Steve Gunn is on tour across the country this month, playing four back-to-back solo acoustic dates, including a stop at Queenstown’s Sherwood Hotel.
Entertainment
June 15
Tiny Ruins heading south
Dark folk band Tiny Ruins is embarking on an 11-date national tour this winter, including two stops in Otago next weekend.
Entertainment
June 2
Sound of things to come
Wellington post-rock outfit Hiboux (pronounced ee-boo) is on the road this month with a series of shows around the country as part of its winter tour 2017.
Entertainment
May 26
Floating some ideas
Silver Scroll-winning singer-songwriter and Weissenborn guitarist Thomas Oliver is touring Aotearoa this month in support of his sophomore album Floating In The Darkness.
Entertainment
May 12
Flesh on the stones
Dunedin foursome Soaked Oats released its debut EP earlier this month: seven fruity tracks written in the warm haze of a summer road trip by guitarist and vocalist Oscar Mein.
Entertainment
May 5
Novelty singles released
A series of novelty bedroom singles has turned into a broad and quick-witted debut album for former Dunedin musician Angus McBryde.
The Mix
April 28
Out of the shadows
A promising new Otepoti sonic community is having its launch tonight.
Entertainment
April 23
Album anything but
Former New Gum Sarn vocalist Oscar Dowling is on national tour this month celebrating the release of his debut solo album, Free and Easy.
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