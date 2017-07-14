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Sam Valentine
samv@odt.co.nz

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EntertainmentJuly 14

Americana at Purple Rain

The Miltones are on tour throughout the country this month, supporting the release of their self-titled debut album.
Americana at Purple Rain
Americana at Purple Rain
EntertainmentJuly 7

Touring gets ‘Easier’

In celebration of new single Easier, Albion Place is launching a national tour, starting with a hometown show next week.
Touring gets ‘Easier’
Touring gets ‘Easier’
EntertainmentJune 30

A guitarist of calibre

Brooklyn guitar virtuoso Steve Gunn is on tour across the country this month, playing four back-to-back solo acoustic dates, including a stop at Queenstown’s Sherwood Hotel.
A guitarist of calibre
A guitarist of calibre
EntertainmentJune 15

Tiny Ruins heading south

Dark folk band Tiny Ruins is embarking on an 11-date national tour this winter, including two stops in Otago next weekend.
Tiny Ruins heading south
Tiny Ruins heading south
EntertainmentJune 2

Sound of things to come

Wellington post-rock outfit Hiboux (pronounced ee-boo) is on the road this month with a series of shows around the country as part of its winter tour 2017.
Sound of things to come
Sound of things to come
EntertainmentMay 26

Floating some ideas

Silver Scroll-winning singer-songwriter and Weissenborn guitarist Thomas Oliver is touring Aotearoa this month in support of his sophomore album Floating In The Darkness.
Floating some ideas
Floating some ideas
EntertainmentMay 12

Flesh on the stones

Dunedin foursome Soaked Oats released its debut EP earlier this month: seven fruity tracks written in the warm haze of a summer road trip by guitarist and vocalist Oscar Mein.
Flesh on the stones
Flesh on the stones
EntertainmentMay 5

Novelty singles released

A series of novelty bedroom singles has turned into a broad and quick-witted debut album for former Dunedin musician Angus McBryde.
Novelty singles released
Novelty singles released
The MixApril 28

Out of the shadows

A promising new Otepoti sonic community is having its launch tonight.
Out of the shadows
Out of the shadows
EntertainmentApril 23

Album anything but

Former New Gum Sarn vocalist Oscar Dowling is on national tour this month celebrating the release of his debut solo album, Free and Easy.
Album anything but
Album anything but