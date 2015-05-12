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Samantha McPherson
sam.p@odt.co.nz

Latest

DunedinMay 12

Taekwondo Club to host championships

The Green Island Taekwondo Club is looking forward to hosting the TUNZ South Island Championships next weekend.
DunedinMay 12

Eyes on an Olympic future

Being selected to attend the Commonwealth Youth Games is at the top of Felix McDonald's list.
DunedinMay 5

Sponsors for packs needed

Mosgiel woman Christeen Bates is still seeking support for her distraction packs.
Sponsors for packs needed
Sponsors for packs needed
DunedinApril 28

Support group needed to restart market

The future of the Stadium Market is uncertain.
DunedinApril 18

Hitting the trail for Brain Health

Rattlesnakes, black bears and a drought are just three of many challenges Dr Julie Lawrence will encounter while walking the Pacific Crest Trail.
Hitting the trail for Brain Health
Hitting the trail for Brain Health
DunedinApril 18

More young people keen on learning how to sew

Dunedin is experiencing a growth in young people taking up sewing, which is encouraging for the future of fashion, Maria Brett says.
DunedinApril 11

Pair taking to the hills to raise hospice funds

Tansy Morris will walk 50km around Dunedin's hills next month to raise money and awareness of the work Otago Community Hospice does. ''I really enjoy big walks. I wanted something to work towards for myself ... this was something that meant a bit more. It is an organisation that I have always known is there. It is important that we acknowledge and fund it.
DunedinApril 4

$1.4m upgrade of SunnyvaleSports Centre about to start

Construction on the $1.4 million upgrade of the Sunnyvale Sports Centre in Green Island will start this month.
DunedinMarch 31

Sunnyvale upgrade soon

Construction on the $1.4million upgrade of the Sunnyvale Sports Centre in Green Island will start this month.
MotorsportMarch 31

Motorcycling: Enduro requires more than speed and grunt

Motorcycle endurance racing requires a lot of ''thinking and strategy' to make it through a day of competition, Stephen White says.
Motorcycling: Enduro requires more than speed and grunt
Motorcycling: Enduro requires more than speed and grunt