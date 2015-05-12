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Latest
Dunedin
May 12
Taekwondo Club to host championships
The Green Island Taekwondo Club is looking forward to hosting the TUNZ South Island Championships next weekend.
Dunedin
May 12
Eyes on an Olympic future
Being selected to attend the Commonwealth Youth Games is at the top of Felix McDonald's list.
Dunedin
May 5
Sponsors for packs needed
Mosgiel woman Christeen Bates is still seeking support for her distraction packs.
Dunedin
April 28
Support group needed to restart market
The future of the Stadium Market is uncertain.
Dunedin
April 18
Hitting the trail for Brain Health
Rattlesnakes, black bears and a drought are just three of many challenges Dr Julie Lawrence will encounter while walking the Pacific Crest Trail.
Dunedin
April 18
More young people keen on learning how to sew
Dunedin is experiencing a growth in young people taking up sewing, which is encouraging for the future of fashion, Maria Brett says.
Dunedin
April 11
Pair taking to the hills to raise hospice funds
Tansy Morris will walk 50km around Dunedin's hills next month to raise money and awareness of the work Otago Community Hospice does. ''I really enjoy big walks. I wanted something to work towards for myself ... this was something that meant a bit more. It is an organisation that I have always known is there. It is important that we acknowledge and fund it.
Dunedin
April 4
$1.4m upgrade of SunnyvaleSports Centre about to start
Construction on the $1.4 million upgrade of the Sunnyvale Sports Centre in Green Island will start this month.
Dunedin
March 31
Sunnyvale upgrade soon
Construction on the $1.4million upgrade of the Sunnyvale Sports Centre in Green Island will start this month.
Motorsport
March 31
Motorcycling: Enduro requires more than speed and grunt
Motorcycle endurance racing requires a lot of ''thinking and strategy' to make it through a day of competition, Stephen White says.
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