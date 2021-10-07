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Samantha Mythen
samantha.mythen@starmedia.kiwi

Latest

ChristchurchOctober 7

'It's about giving back to the community': Saving lives in Sumner for 47 years

Craig Todd has dedicated much of his life to protecting beachgoers in Sumner and has now been recognised by Surf Life Saving NZ.
'It's about giving back to the community': Saving lives in Sumner for 47 years
'It's about giving back to the community': Saving lives in Sumner for 47 years
CanterburyOctober 4

Canterbury tops NZ for economic confidence

Canterbury households are the most optimistic in the country about their region’s economic prospects for the next 12 months.
Canterbury tops NZ for economic confidence
Canterbury tops NZ for economic confidence
ChristchurchOctober 3

Bikes in Lyttelton Tunnel a hot topic again as buses struggle to cater for cyclists

The debate over how to make it easier for cyclists to travel from Lyttelton to Christchurch city via the tunnel has sparked up again.
Bikes in Lyttelton Tunnel a hot topic again as buses struggle to cater for cyclists
Bikes in Lyttelton Tunnel a hot topic again as buses struggle to cater for cyclists
ChristchurchSeptember 29

Lyttelton man's prized Ford Mustang takes a back seat to bike

Ronnie Kelly, 72, may have taken up biking to improve his health - but says it will never replace his love for his treasured Ford Mustang GT.
Lyttelton man's prized Ford Mustang takes a back seat to bike
Lyttelton man's prized Ford Mustang takes a back seat to bike
ChristchurchSeptember 29

Rāpaki to Bluff: A life-changing ride for Nuk Korako and Renee

Former National list MP for the Port Hills Nuk Korako is biking 720km from Rāpaki to Bluff to fundraise for Renee Veal’s life-changing surgery.
Rāpaki to Bluff: A life-changing ride for Nuk Korako and Renee
Rāpaki to Bluff: A life-changing ride for Nuk Korako and Renee
ChristchurchSeptember 26

Family's sweet idea to help Starship while daughter on waiting list for heart surgery

A Banks Peninsula family with a seven-year-old on the waiting list for heart surgery have been selling honey to help increase capacity at Starship hospital.
Family's sweet idea to help Starship while daughter on waiting list for heart surgery
Family's sweet idea to help Starship while daughter on waiting list for heart surgery
ChristchurchSeptember 26

'Special community effort': Turning the red zone into a berry garden

People will soon be able to forage for berries in part of the Christchurch red zone.
'Special community effort': Turning the red zone into a berry garden
'Special community effort': Turning the red zone into a berry garden
ChristchurchSeptember 16

Going, going, gone: Humpty falls to auctioneer’s hammer

The magical creatures and animals at ‘Brigadoon’ in Redcliffs have disappeared after an auction to empty the property.
Going, going, gone: Humpty falls to auctioneer’s hammer
Going, going, gone: Humpty falls to auctioneer’s hammer
ChristchurchSeptember 13

'Everyone is welcome': Lyttelton couple share their love for roller derby

A Lyttelton-based couple with a passion for roller skating are sharing their love of the sport.
'Everyone is welcome': Lyttelton couple share their love for roller derby
'Everyone is welcome': Lyttelton couple share their love for roller derby
CanterburySeptember 13

Helping hand to keep Christchurch coffee shop trading

A well-known coffee shop in Heathcote that has been operating with a temporary accommodation licence following the quakes is fighting to stay open.
Helping hand to keep Christchurch coffee shop trading
Helping hand to keep Christchurch coffee shop trading