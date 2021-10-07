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Samantha Mythen
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Latest
Christchurch
October 7
'It's about giving back to the community': Saving lives in Sumner for 47 years
Craig Todd has dedicated much of his life to protecting beachgoers in Sumner and has now been recognised by Surf Life Saving NZ.
Canterbury
October 4
Canterbury tops NZ for economic confidence
Canterbury households are the most optimistic in the country about their region’s economic prospects for the next 12 months.
Christchurch
October 3
Bikes in Lyttelton Tunnel a hot topic again as buses struggle to cater for cyclists
The debate over how to make it easier for cyclists to travel from Lyttelton to Christchurch city via the tunnel has sparked up again.
Christchurch
September 29
Lyttelton man's prized Ford Mustang takes a back seat to bike
Ronnie Kelly, 72, may have taken up biking to improve his health - but says it will never replace his love for his treasured Ford Mustang GT.
Christchurch
September 29
Rāpaki to Bluff: A life-changing ride for Nuk Korako and Renee
Former National list MP for the Port Hills Nuk Korako is biking 720km from Rāpaki to Bluff to fundraise for Renee Veal’s life-changing surgery.
Christchurch
September 26
Family's sweet idea to help Starship while daughter on waiting list for heart surgery
A Banks Peninsula family with a seven-year-old on the waiting list for heart surgery have been selling honey to help increase capacity at Starship hospital.
Christchurch
September 26
'Special community effort': Turning the red zone into a berry garden
People will soon be able to forage for berries in part of the Christchurch red zone.
Christchurch
September 16
Going, going, gone: Humpty falls to auctioneer’s hammer
The magical creatures and animals at ‘Brigadoon’ in Redcliffs have disappeared after an auction to empty the property.
Christchurch
September 13
'Everyone is welcome': Lyttelton couple share their love for roller derby
A Lyttelton-based couple with a passion for roller skating are sharing their love of the sport.
Canterbury
September 13
Helping hand to keep Christchurch coffee shop trading
A well-known coffee shop in Heathcote that has been operating with a temporary accommodation licence following the quakes is fighting to stay open.
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