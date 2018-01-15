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Samuel White
samuel.white@odt.co.nz

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NewsJanuary 15

Councils still owed more than $1m after fire merger

Otago councils have been left out of pocket by more than $1 million in loans to the Otago Regional Fire Authority following its switch to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.
Life & StyleJanuary 3

Special K: something for everyone

A small town with a rich and vibrant history, Kaitangata was made famous last year by its affordable land and house package. Samuel White digs deep into the minds of locals to find out what makes the town so appealing.
Special K: something for everyone
Special K: something for everyone
DunedinJanuary 2

Clothing optional, joy compulsory

It might seem strange that a club based on being free and exposed is hidden far away from the city where prying eyes can’t see it but the Orchard Sun Club is still going strong after 43 years despite the distance from town.
South OtagoDecember 27

Car wreck displayed as warning

As the holiday road toll creeps up again, the remains of a car written off in a serious crash has been put on display near Lawrence to serve as a warning for other road users.
Car wreck displayed as warning
Car wreck displayed as warning
DunedinDecember 26

Racing 'a family affair' for jockey

The starting gates opened on the first of 36 Interislander Summer Festival events yesterday at Wingatui Racecourse, giving established local jockey Jacob Lowry the opportunity to show his mettle.
DunedinDecember 26

Boxing Day sales draw early birds

A Milton family was up bright and early yesterday, ready to tackle the annual Boxing Day sales in Dunedin.
Boxing Day sales draw early birds
Boxing Day sales draw early birds
DunedinDecember 26

‘A Pacific Showcase’

Dunedin-based performers put on a traditional urapa'u (drum dance) from the Cook Islands in ''A Pacific Showcase'' at the Dunedin Community Gallery yesterday.
‘A Pacific Showcase’
‘A Pacific Showcase’
DunedinDecember 25

‘Kakariki’ and captain both retiring after Dunedin visit

On Sunday evening,  Kakariki and its captain set sail on their last journey together.
‘Kakariki’ and captain both retiring after Dunedin visit
‘Kakariki’ and captain both retiring after Dunedin visit
DunedinDecember 25

Passengers grateful to city retailers

Cruise ship passengers were grateful to the  retailers and tourism operators who opened  for them when they flooded the city yesterday.
Passengers grateful to city retailers
Passengers grateful to city retailers
DunedinDecember 25

Surf lifeguards maintain patrol despite the season

For surf life-saving staff, Christmas is a beach.