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Samuel White
samuel.white@odt.co.nz
Latest
News
January 15
Councils still owed more than $1m after fire merger
Otago councils have been left out of pocket by more than $1 million in loans to the Otago Regional Fire Authority following its switch to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.
Life & Style
January 3
Special K: something for everyone
A small town with a rich and vibrant history, Kaitangata was made famous last year by its affordable land and house package. Samuel White digs deep into the minds of locals to find out what makes the town so appealing.
Dunedin
January 2
Clothing optional, joy compulsory
It might seem strange that a club based on being free and exposed is hidden far away from the city where prying eyes can’t see it but the Orchard Sun Club is still going strong after 43 years despite the distance from town.
South Otago
December 27
Car wreck displayed as warning
As the holiday road toll creeps up again, the remains of a car written off in a serious crash has been put on display near Lawrence to serve as a warning for other road users.
Dunedin
December 26
Racing 'a family affair' for jockey
The starting gates opened on the first of 36 Interislander Summer Festival events yesterday at Wingatui Racecourse, giving established local jockey Jacob Lowry the opportunity to show his mettle.
Dunedin
December 26
Boxing Day sales draw early birds
A Milton family was up bright and early yesterday, ready to tackle the annual Boxing Day sales in Dunedin.
Dunedin
December 26
‘A Pacific Showcase’
Dunedin-based performers put on a traditional urapa'u (drum dance) from the Cook Islands in ''A Pacific Showcase'' at the Dunedin Community Gallery yesterday.
Dunedin
December 25
‘Kakariki’ and captain both retiring after Dunedin visit
On Sunday evening, Kakariki and its captain set sail on their last journey together.
Dunedin
December 25
Passengers grateful to city retailers
Cruise ship passengers were grateful to the retailers and tourism operators who opened for them when they flooded the city yesterday.
Dunedin
December 25
Surf lifeguards maintain patrol despite the season
For surf life-saving staff, Christmas is a beach.
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