SECTIONS
Sarah Marquet
sarah.marquet@odt.co.nz

Latest

Central OtagoApril 22

Halls face shaky future

As the needs and wants of society change, so does the future of rural halls. No longer the focal point for communities, the halls are at risk of being abandoned or demolished due to new earthquake strengthening rules. Reporter Sarah Marquet finds out what lies ahead for some halls in Central Otago.
Central OtagoApril 22

$30,000 ex gratia payment made

A $30,000 confidential ex gratia payment was made to the liquidators of the Molyneux Park Charitable Trust, records show.
The MixApril 7

Giving a voice to desperate cries for help

Kim Sang Hun was born in North Korea but thanks to his father's foresight, the family moved south before the 1950-53 Korean War.
The MixMarch 29

From North Korea into the light

Kim Chol-su is depressed. He has no hope, no friends, no job, and no will to work. He knows he should but almost every waking moment is consumed with thoughts of his wife and son. Are they alive? Have they been starved? Raped? Tortured? Will he ever find out their fate?
From North Korea into the light
From North Korea into the light
Central OtagoMarch 14

Upgraded facility a success story

The Becks War Memorial Hall, which has served the tiny community for about 50 years, is a success story compared with some of its neighbouring counterparts.
Central OtagoMarch 14

Council affected

In addition to community-owned halls, a significant number of halls owned by the Central Otago District Council are considered to be earthquake-prone.
Central OtagoMarch 5

Request for library cash

Disestablishment of a library manager position last year, a development beyond the Central Otago District Council's control, came at a significant financial cost.
Request for library cash
Request for library cash
Central OtagoMarch 5

Park, council to share mains upgrade cost

Highlands Motorsport Park near Cromwell needs to upgrade a Cromwell water main to continue its development and the Central Otago District Council has decided to share the cost.
Central OtagoMarch 3

Quake work ordered

Council-owned quake-prone buildings in Central Otago will be strengthened, likely to 34% of the national building code.
Quake work ordered
Quake work ordered
Central OtagoMarch 3

Board annoyance over relocation of postbox

A relocated postbox in Cromwell has raised the ire of some elected members, not necessarily because it was moved but because they feel they were not consulted properly.
Board annoyance over relocation of postbox
Board annoyance over relocation of postbox