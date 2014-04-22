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Sarah Marquet
sarah.marquet@odt.co.nz
Latest
Central Otago
April 22
Halls face shaky future
As the needs and wants of society change, so does the future of rural halls. No longer the focal point for communities, the halls are at risk of being abandoned or demolished due to new earthquake strengthening rules. Reporter Sarah Marquet finds out what lies ahead for some halls in Central Otago.
Central Otago
April 22
$30,000 ex gratia payment made
A $30,000 confidential ex gratia payment was made to the liquidators of the Molyneux Park Charitable Trust, records show.
The Mix
April 7
Giving a voice to desperate cries for help
Kim Sang Hun was born in North Korea but thanks to his father's foresight, the family moved south before the 1950-53 Korean War.
The Mix
March 29
From North Korea into the light
Kim Chol-su is depressed. He has no hope, no friends, no job, and no will to work. He knows he should but almost every waking moment is consumed with thoughts of his wife and son. Are they alive? Have they been starved? Raped? Tortured? Will he ever find out their fate?
Central Otago
March 14
Upgraded facility a success story
The Becks War Memorial Hall, which has served the tiny community for about 50 years, is a success story compared with some of its neighbouring counterparts.
Central Otago
March 14
Council affected
In addition to community-owned halls, a significant number of halls owned by the Central Otago District Council are considered to be earthquake-prone.
Central Otago
March 5
Request for library cash
Disestablishment of a library manager position last year, a development beyond the Central Otago District Council's control, came at a significant financial cost.
Central Otago
March 5
Park, council to share mains upgrade cost
Highlands Motorsport Park near Cromwell needs to upgrade a Cromwell water main to continue its development and the Central Otago District Council has decided to share the cost.
Central Otago
March 3
Quake work ordered
Council-owned quake-prone buildings in Central Otago will be strengthened, likely to 34% of the national building code.
Central Otago
March 3
Board annoyance over relocation of postbox
A relocated postbox in Cromwell has raised the ire of some elected members, not necessarily because it was moved but because they feel they were not consulted properly.
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