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Sasha Watson
sasha.watson@starmedia.kiwi

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ChristchurchMay 2

Canterbury ballet dancer 'over the moon' after big win on world stage

Tamison Soppet has "no words to describe" how it felt to win the junior women’s title at the prestigious Youth America Grand Prix ballet competition in New York.
Canterbury ballet dancer 'over the moon' after big win on world stage
Canterbury ballet dancer 'over the moon' after big win on world stage
ChristchurchApril 19

'You only get one dad': Chch daughters behind book to educate fathers

Cashmere High students Maddi McIvor and Montana Woods both have a great relationship with their dads - but they know it’s not like that for every teenage daughter.
'You only get one dad': Chch daughters behind book to educate fathers
'You only get one dad': Chch daughters behind book to educate fathers
ChristchurchApril 14

Miss Canterbury gives back to the community

Paige Sullivan was recently crowned Miss Canterbury. But what motivated the lawyer, who will be admitted to the bar in June, and trustee of many charities and organisations to take on the challenge?
Miss Canterbury gives back to the community
Miss Canterbury gives back to the community
ChristchurchApril 11

'Don’t cut our school lunches' - Christchurch pupils

Christchurch school pupils are making a heartfelt plea to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon: "Please don’t take away our free school lunches."
'Don’t cut our school lunches' - Christchurch pupils
'Don’t cut our school lunches' - Christchurch pupils
ChristchurchApril 7

New signs aim to crack down on freedom camping in Chch

Burnside Park will see extra monitoring and new signage installed within the next fortnight to dissuade freedom camping.
New signs aim to crack down on freedom camping in Chch
New signs aim to crack down on freedom camping in Chch
ChristchurchApril 2

92-year-old Ailsa’s motto: 'Use it or lose it'

Extensive training was a key factor in Ailsa Newton’s 8480-step walk in the Les Mills City2Surf fun run.
92-year-old Ailsa’s motto: 'Use it or lose it'
92-year-old Ailsa’s motto: 'Use it or lose it'
ChristchurchMarch 27

Road closure on the cards in Halswell

The southern end of Milns Rd in Halswell could be closed to improve safety.
Road closure on the cards in Halswell
Road closure on the cards in Halswell
ChristchurchMarch 27

Gnome away from home for Judy

Christchurch gnome queen Judy Rice is about to store her collection of indoor and backyard buddies and embark on a country-wide adventure.
ChristchurchMarch 26

'Boost' for planned new Edgeware Pool

Construction of the new Edgeware Pool complex in Christchurch is a step closer.
'Boost' for planned new Edgeware Pool
'Boost' for planned new Edgeware Pool
ChristchurchMarch 25

Baby bundles helping mums who need it most

A Christchurch woman has started making baby bundle packs for mums to be and struggling mums with newborns who need some help.
Baby bundles helping mums who need it most
Baby bundles helping mums who need it most