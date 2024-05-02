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Sasha Watson
sasha.watson@starmedia.kiwi
Latest
Christchurch
May 2
Canterbury ballet dancer 'over the moon' after big win on world stage
Tamison Soppet has "no words to describe" how it felt to win the junior women’s title at the prestigious Youth America Grand Prix ballet competition in New York.
Christchurch
April 19
'You only get one dad': Chch daughters behind book to educate fathers
Cashmere High students Maddi McIvor and Montana Woods both have a great relationship with their dads - but they know it’s not like that for every teenage daughter.
Christchurch
April 14
Miss Canterbury gives back to the community
Paige Sullivan was recently crowned Miss Canterbury. But what motivated the lawyer, who will be admitted to the bar in June, and trustee of many charities and organisations to take on the challenge?
Christchurch
April 11
'Don’t cut our school lunches' - Christchurch pupils
Christchurch school pupils are making a heartfelt plea to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon: "Please don’t take away our free school lunches."
Christchurch
April 7
New signs aim to crack down on freedom camping in Chch
Burnside Park will see extra monitoring and new signage installed within the next fortnight to dissuade freedom camping.
Christchurch
April 2
92-year-old Ailsa’s motto: 'Use it or lose it'
Extensive training was a key factor in Ailsa Newton’s 8480-step walk in the Les Mills City2Surf fun run.
Christchurch
March 27
Road closure on the cards in Halswell
The southern end of Milns Rd in Halswell could be closed to improve safety.
Christchurch
March 27
Gnome away from home for Judy
Christchurch gnome queen Judy Rice is about to store her collection of indoor and backyard buddies and embark on a country-wide adventure.
Christchurch
March 26
'Boost' for planned new Edgeware Pool
Construction of the new Edgeware Pool complex in Christchurch is a step closer.
Christchurch
March 25
Baby bundles helping mums who need it most
A Christchurch woman has started making baby bundle packs for mums to be and struggling mums with newborns who need some help.
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