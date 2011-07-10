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Scott Stevens
scott.stevens@odt.co.nz

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RugbyJuly 10

Rugby: Maniototo finishes unbeaten

After enjoying a particularly mild season, the Central Otago club final was a rude reminder that rugby is a winter sport as host Maniototo turned on less than friendly conditions for a repeat of last year's championship decider against Arrowtown.
Rugby: Maniototo finishes unbeaten
Rugby: Maniototo finishes unbeaten
QueenstownJuly 3

Rugby: Arrowtown, Maniototo in final again

Arrowtown set up a repeat of last year's final against Maniototo for the Central Otago Premiership after beating Upper Clutha in their semifinal in Wanaka on Saturday.
Rugby: Arrowtown, Maniototo in final again
Rugby: Arrowtown, Maniototo in final again
QueenstownJune 12

Premiers, Bulls in fight for survival

The local derby between the Wakatipu Premiers and Arrowtown Bulls on Saturday was a fight for survival in the Central Otago Championship as the semifinals draw near, and Wakatipu came out with the sort of determination you would expect from a team with its season on the line.
QueenstownJune 2

Rugby: Go-to-woe Premiers hung out to dry

The Wakatipu Premiers had the hardest task in Central Otago rugby last Saturday - the long road trip to Ranfurly and a game against top-of-the-table Maniototo.
Rugby: Go-to-woe Premiers hung out to dry
Rugby: Go-to-woe Premiers hung out to dry
QueenstownMay 22

Rugby: Pair of home ground wins

Everyone was in agreement; it was a beautiful day for rugby in the Wakatipu and both our local premier grade rugby teams took full advantage of the favourable conditions, notching up important home-ground victories in the Central Otago Championship.
QueenstownMay 15

Wakatipu stands up to mighty Lawrence

It is not often a loss can be seen in a positive light, but the fact the Wakatipu Premiers were competitive against Otago country rugby powerhouse Lawrence on Saturday shows the team has plenty more to offer in this competition.
Wakatipu stands up to mighty Lawrence
Wakatipu stands up to mighty Lawrence
QueenstownMay 8

Hard times for Wakatipu sides

It has been a rough few weeks for the Wakatipu Basin's premier grade rugby teams, with both Arrowtown and Wakatipu following up below-par performances last week with back-to-back losses in the Otago country-wide competition.
QueenstownApril 24

The Wrap: Winning start for Bulls, Premiers Tenacity

It was smiles all around the Wakatipu Basin as both the Arrowtown Bulls and Wakatipu Premiers got the second phase of the Central Otago premier division rugby season off to a winning start.
The Wrap: Winning start for Bulls, Premiers Tenacity
The Wrap: Winning start for Bulls, Premiers Tenacity
QueenstownApril 10

Arrowtown has edge in match of lost chances

In the first battle of the basin of the 2011 Central Otago rugby season Arrowtown came out on top, beating Wakatipu 28-19 to retain the White Horse Cup and secure four valuable competition points.
QueenstownApril 3

Nice way to start premier rugby season

It was a beautiful sunny day to kick off the Central Otago premier rugby season on Saturday and, with another chilly winter with frozen grounds and bitter southerlies sure to come later in competition, the pleasant conditions were a nice way to start.
Nice way to start premier rugby season
Nice way to start premier rugby season