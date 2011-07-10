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Latest
Rugby
July 10
Rugby: Maniototo finishes unbeaten
After enjoying a particularly mild season, the Central Otago club final was a rude reminder that rugby is a winter sport as host Maniototo turned on less than friendly conditions for a repeat of last year's championship decider against Arrowtown.
Queenstown
July 3
Rugby: Arrowtown, Maniototo in final again
Arrowtown set up a repeat of last year's final against Maniototo for the Central Otago Premiership after beating Upper Clutha in their semifinal in Wanaka on Saturday.
Queenstown
June 12
Premiers, Bulls in fight for survival
The local derby between the Wakatipu Premiers and Arrowtown Bulls on Saturday was a fight for survival in the Central Otago Championship as the semifinals draw near, and Wakatipu came out with the sort of determination you would expect from a team with its season on the line.
Queenstown
June 2
Rugby: Go-to-woe Premiers hung out to dry
The Wakatipu Premiers had the hardest task in Central Otago rugby last Saturday - the long road trip to Ranfurly and a game against top-of-the-table Maniototo.
Queenstown
May 22
Rugby: Pair of home ground wins
Everyone was in agreement; it was a beautiful day for rugby in the Wakatipu and both our local premier grade rugby teams took full advantage of the favourable conditions, notching up important home-ground victories in the Central Otago Championship.
Queenstown
May 15
Wakatipu stands up to mighty Lawrence
It is not often a loss can be seen in a positive light, but the fact the Wakatipu Premiers were competitive against Otago country rugby powerhouse Lawrence on Saturday shows the team has plenty more to offer in this competition.
Queenstown
May 8
Hard times for Wakatipu sides
It has been a rough few weeks for the Wakatipu Basin's premier grade rugby teams, with both Arrowtown and Wakatipu following up below-par performances last week with back-to-back losses in the Otago country-wide competition.
Queenstown
April 24
The Wrap: Winning start for Bulls, Premiers Tenacity
It was smiles all around the Wakatipu Basin as both the Arrowtown Bulls and Wakatipu Premiers got the second phase of the Central Otago premier division rugby season off to a winning start.
Queenstown
April 10
Arrowtown has edge in match of lost chances
In the first battle of the basin of the 2011 Central Otago rugby season Arrowtown came out on top, beating Wakatipu 28-19 to retain the White Horse Cup and secure four valuable competition points.
Queenstown
April 3
Nice way to start premier rugby season
It was a beautiful sunny day to kick off the Central Otago premier rugby season on Saturday and, with another chilly winter with frozen grounds and bitter southerlies sure to come later in competition, the pleasant conditions were a nice way to start.
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