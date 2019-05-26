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Sean Nugent
sean.nugent@odt.co.nz
Latest
Wānaka
May 26
Mountain film festival scaling heights of popularity
A staple event in the Wanaka calendar, the New Zealand Mountain Film Festival has continued to go from strength to strength year in, year out. What first began as a handful of speakers in 2002 has spawned into an internationally-recognised film festival that attracted over 200 films for next month’s event. Sean Nugent asks festival founder and director Mark Sedon for his thoughts on the festival’s growth since its inception.
Wānaka
May 10
Preparing for life after freeskiing
Freeskiing is a dangerous sport. No-one knows that more than two-time Olympian Beau-James Wells, who is recovering from his second ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury in three years.
Wānaka
May 5
Delayed restaurant refit to start
It has been nine long months since a fire gutted Wanaka restaurant Ode Conscious Dining, but now it is preparing to reopen.
Sport
May 3
Auckland move huge for Wigg
Hawea Flat karateka Holly Wigg is going from strength to strength.
West Coast
May 3
Govt gives extra $400k in wake of floods
The Government has announced it will provide an extra $400,000 to help West Coasters recover from the devastating March floods.
Wānaka
May 1
Mt Aspiring rescue recognised
A four-day rescue mission to save the life of a climber on Mt Aspiring last winter has earned LandSAR Wanaka national recognition.
Wānaka
April 30
Subdivision's visual impact debated
Whether or not the development of a small residential subdivision would affect the character of the Mt Barker landscape dominated hearing proceedings in Wanaka yesterday.
Wānaka
April 29
New $2m Blue Pools car park will increase safety
A new $2 million car park is planned for the increasingly popular Blue Pools walk near Makarora, the focus being on safety.
Wānaka
April 29
Woman has narrow escape as van catches fire
A woman had a narrow escape in Wanaka yesterday after the van she was driving began smoking, then burst into flames.
Queenstown
April 29
Sight of white a delight for some
A cold and wet front may have made life unpleasant for most people in Otago and Southland yesterday, but not at the skifields.
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