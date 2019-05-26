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Sean Nugent
sean.nugent@odt.co.nz

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WānakaMay 26

Mountain film festival scaling heights of popularity

A staple event in the Wanaka calendar, the New Zealand Mountain Film Festival has continued to go from strength to strength year in, year out. What first began as a handful of speakers in 2002 has spawned into an internationally-recognised film festival that attracted over 200 films for next month’s event. Sean Nugent asks festival founder and director Mark Sedon for his thoughts on the festival’s growth since its inception.
Mountain film festival scaling heights of popularity
Mountain film festival scaling heights of popularity
WānakaMay 10

Preparing for life after freeskiing

Freeskiing is a dangerous sport. No-one knows that more than two-time Olympian Beau-James Wells, who is recovering from his second ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury in three years.
Preparing for life after freeskiing
Preparing for life after freeskiing
WānakaMay 5

Delayed restaurant refit to start

It has been nine long months since a fire gutted Wanaka restaurant Ode Conscious Dining, but now it is preparing to reopen.
Delayed restaurant refit to start
Delayed restaurant refit to start
SportMay 3

Auckland move huge for Wigg

Hawea Flat karateka Holly Wigg is going from strength to strength.
Auckland move huge for Wigg
Auckland move huge for Wigg
West CoastMay 3

Govt gives extra $400k in wake of floods

The Government has announced it will provide an extra $400,000 to help West Coasters recover from the devastating March floods.
Govt gives extra $400k in wake of floods
Govt gives extra $400k in wake of floods
WānakaMay 1

Mt Aspiring rescue recognised

A four-day rescue mission to save the life of a climber on Mt Aspiring last winter has earned LandSAR Wanaka national recognition.
Mt Aspiring rescue recognised
Mt Aspiring rescue recognised
WānakaApril 30

Subdivision's visual impact debated

Whether or not the development of a small residential subdivision would affect the character of the Mt Barker landscape dominated hearing proceedings in Wanaka yesterday.
WānakaApril 29

New $2m Blue Pools car park will increase safety

A new $2 million car park is planned for the increasingly popular Blue Pools walk near Makarora, the focus being on safety.
New $2m Blue Pools car park will increase safety
New $2m Blue Pools car park will increase safety
WānakaApril 29

Woman has narrow escape as van catches fire

A woman had a narrow escape in Wanaka yesterday after the van she was driving began smoking, then burst into flames.
Woman has narrow escape as van catches fire
Woman has narrow escape as van catches fire
QueenstownApril 29

Sight of white a delight for some

A cold and wet front may have made life unpleasant for most people in Otago and Southland yesterday, but not at the skifields.
Sight of white a delight for some
Sight of white a delight for some