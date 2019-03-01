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Shane Gilchrist
shane.gilchrist@odt.co.nz

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NewsMarch 1

Institution’s leader not one to give up easily

As the polytechnic sector faces a major overhaul, it is relevant to note Otago Polytechnic chief executive Phil Ker used to run marathons, writes Shane Gilchrist.
Institution’s leader not one to give up easily
Institution’s leader not one to give up easily
Life & StyleOctober 21

It takes a village

A colourful, vibrant home to 231 young people, Te Pa Tauira-Otago Polytechnic Student Village is an innovative example of sustainability principles, writes Shane Gilchrist.
It takes a village
It takes a village
EntertainmentOctober 1

CD reviews: The Killers

A few songs into The Killers’ fifth studio album, frontman Brandon Flowers sings, "Don’t give up on me/Coz’ I’m just in a rut", an auto-tune enhanced line that could well speak to the Las Vegas-based act’s penchant for penning average songs which, over the years, have been saved by slick production.
CD reviews: The Killers
CD reviews: The Killers
The MixSeptember 24

Horrible way to learn

The secret to a popular children’s stage show? Make it funny, Horrible Histories actor and director Neal Foster tells Shane Gilchrist.
Horrible way to learn
Horrible way to learn
The MixSeptember 24

Healthy choices

To talk about butter is to step into a nutritional minefield, writes Shane Gilchrist.
Healthy choices
Healthy choices
The MixSeptember 17

CD Reviews: Alvvays

Toronto group Alvvays’ follow-up to its 2014 debut album builds on that early promise, its sparkling yet dark indie guitar pop a little more focused, a little more polished.
CD Reviews: Alvvays
CD Reviews: Alvvays
The MixSeptember 17

Power to the peeps

They might be under-represented at the polls, but our youngest voters’ non-enrolment shouldn’t be seen as political apathy, writes Shane Gilchrist.
Power to the peeps
Power to the peeps
The MixSeptember 17

CD reviews: The War on Drugs

Jimmy Iovine, a man who knows a bit about success (he has produced albums by Bruce Springsteen and U2, co-founded Interscope Records and, more recently, set up Apple Music) once stated The War On Drugs should be gigantic.
CD reviews: The War on Drugs
CD reviews: The War on Drugs
EntertainmentSeptember 11

CD reviews: Grawlixes

Adding further shades of blue to the depths of New Zealand's pool of current folky types, Wellington act Grawlixes' debut album Set Free might roam through melancholic minor keys, yet it also offers a bright, breezy outlook.
CD reviews: Grawlixes
CD reviews: Grawlixes
EntertainmentSeptember 11

CD reviews: The National

The four-year gap between Trouble Will Find Me and latest album Sleep Well Beast finds The National in typical form - i.e. vocalist Matt Berninger's brooding baritone is fixed to a molten, ever-shifting bedrock on which he throws his oft-cryptic lyrics.
CD reviews: The National
CD reviews: The National