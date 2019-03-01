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Shane Gilchrist
shane.gilchrist@odt.co.nz
Latest
News
March 1
Institution’s leader not one to give up easily
As the polytechnic sector faces a major overhaul, it is relevant to note Otago Polytechnic chief executive Phil Ker used to run marathons, writes Shane Gilchrist.
Life & Style
October 21
It takes a village
A colourful, vibrant home to 231 young people, Te Pa Tauira-Otago Polytechnic Student Village is an innovative example of sustainability principles, writes Shane Gilchrist.
Entertainment
October 1
CD reviews: The Killers
A few songs into The Killers’ fifth studio album, frontman Brandon Flowers sings, "Don’t give up on me/Coz’ I’m just in a rut", an auto-tune enhanced line that could well speak to the Las Vegas-based act’s penchant for penning average songs which, over the years, have been saved by slick production.
The Mix
September 24
Horrible way to learn
The secret to a popular children’s stage show? Make it funny, Horrible Histories actor and director Neal Foster tells Shane Gilchrist.
The Mix
September 24
Healthy choices
To talk about butter is to step into a nutritional minefield, writes Shane Gilchrist.
The Mix
September 17
CD Reviews: Alvvays
Toronto group Alvvays’ follow-up to its 2014 debut album builds on that early promise, its sparkling yet dark indie guitar pop a little more focused, a little more polished.
The Mix
September 17
Power to the peeps
They might be under-represented at the polls, but our youngest voters’ non-enrolment shouldn’t be seen as political apathy, writes Shane Gilchrist.
The Mix
September 17
CD reviews: The War on Drugs
Jimmy Iovine, a man who knows a bit about success (he has produced albums by Bruce Springsteen and U2, co-founded Interscope Records and, more recently, set up Apple Music) once stated The War On Drugs should be gigantic.
Entertainment
September 11
CD reviews: Grawlixes
Adding further shades of blue to the depths of New Zealand's pool of current folky types, Wellington act Grawlixes' debut album Set Free might roam through melancholic minor keys, yet it also offers a bright, breezy outlook.
Entertainment
September 11
CD reviews: The National
The four-year gap between Trouble Will Find Me and latest album Sleep Well Beast finds The National in typical form - i.e. vocalist Matt Berninger's brooding baritone is fixed to a molten, ever-shifting bedrock on which he throws his oft-cryptic lyrics.
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