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Shannon Gillies
Shannon.Gillies@odt.co.nz

Latest

North OtagoOctober 20

Church building may have a different role

Discussions are under way between Tourism Waitaki and Omarama’s St Thomas’ Church for the church building to be turned into a i-Site.
Church building may have a different role
Church building may have a different role
North OtagoOctober 20

No plans yet for track reinstatement

Rerouting Millennium Track at Moeraki, damaged in July’s heavy rain, would cost $50,000, the Waitaki District Council says, and it is not yet clear whether it would be worth the cost.
No plans yet for track reinstatement
No plans yet for track reinstatement
North OtagoOctober 19

Moa integral to district’s past, future

They may be well and truly dead, but there is still a future for moa in North Otago. Shannon Gillies reports.
Moa integral to district’s past, future
Moa integral to district’s past, future
North OtagoOctober 18

Needed a dancing date, got husband

Needing a date for her debutant ball got Oamaru’s Marian Renalson a lifetime friend and a life, for a short while, in Papua New Guinea.
Needed a dancing date, got husband
Needed a dancing date, got husband
North OtagoOctober 18

Decision sad: ‘We’re up against a global economy’

Mondelez was genuinely interested in having some of its line of  New Zealand products made in Oamaru, the general manager of Rainbow Confectionery says.
Decision sad: ‘We’re up against a global economy’
Decision sad: ‘We’re up against a global economy’
North OtagoOctober 18

Deteriorating harbour conditions prompt review

An immediate legal review of respective agency responsibilities surrounding the Oamaru Harbour and associated maritime activities has been ordered by the Waitaki District Council’s new chief executive.
Deteriorating harbour conditions prompt review
Deteriorating harbour conditions prompt review
North OtagoOctober 16

Anger over late plea in fatality

The partner of a man killed when an 88-year-old driver mounted the footpath and ploughed into three pedestrians says she never had an apology from him.
Anger over late plea in fatality
Anger over late plea in fatality
North OtagoOctober 16

$10k payout over Oamaru footpath death

A man has been disqualified from driving and ordered to pay $10,000 to his victims after driving on to a footpath and killing a pedestrian and injuring three people in Oamaru last year.
$10k payout over Oamaru footpath death
$10k payout over Oamaru footpath death
North OtagoOctober 15

Fight or dye

Oamaru's Rainbow Confectionery Rainbow Run was a fundraiser for charity Sporting Chance, which gave money to "kids for sports gear where finances are a barrier to them participating in sport".
North OtagoOctober 15

America’s Cup trophy gets main st carnival parade

About 400 people took part in Oamaru’s America’s Cup Carnival yesterday.
America’s Cup trophy gets main st carnival parade
America’s Cup trophy gets main st carnival parade