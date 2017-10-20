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Shannon Gillies
Shannon.Gillies@odt.co.nz
Latest
North Otago
October 20
Church building may have a different role
Discussions are under way between Tourism Waitaki and Omarama’s St Thomas’ Church for the church building to be turned into a i-Site.
North Otago
October 20
No plans yet for track reinstatement
Rerouting Millennium Track at Moeraki, damaged in July’s heavy rain, would cost $50,000, the Waitaki District Council says, and it is not yet clear whether it would be worth the cost.
North Otago
October 19
Moa integral to district’s past, future
They may be well and truly dead, but there is still a future for moa in North Otago. Shannon Gillies reports.
North Otago
October 18
Needed a dancing date, got husband
Needing a date for her debutant ball got Oamaru’s Marian Renalson a lifetime friend and a life, for a short while, in Papua New Guinea.
North Otago
October 18
Decision sad: ‘We’re up against a global economy’
Mondelez was genuinely interested in having some of its line of New Zealand products made in Oamaru, the general manager of Rainbow Confectionery says.
North Otago
October 18
Deteriorating harbour conditions prompt review
An immediate legal review of respective agency responsibilities surrounding the Oamaru Harbour and associated maritime activities has been ordered by the Waitaki District Council’s new chief executive.
North Otago
October 16
Anger over late plea in fatality
The partner of a man killed when an 88-year-old driver mounted the footpath and ploughed into three pedestrians says she never had an apology from him.
North Otago
October 16
$10k payout over Oamaru footpath death
A man has been disqualified from driving and ordered to pay $10,000 to his victims after driving on to a footpath and killing a pedestrian and injuring three people in Oamaru last year.
North Otago
October 15
Fight or dye
Oamaru's Rainbow Confectionery Rainbow Run was a fundraiser for charity Sporting Chance, which gave money to "kids for sports gear where finances are a barrier to them participating in sport".
North Otago
October 15
America’s Cup trophy gets main st carnival parade
About 400 people took part in Oamaru’s America’s Cup Carnival yesterday.
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